Highlights Tom Brady criticizes the NFL's tendency to blame defensive players for bone-chilling hits, advocating for shared responsibility.

Brady calls out subpar offensive coaching and quarterbacks' decision-making as key factors in the quality of play.

Brady's criticism of the NFL's "bad football" problem is supported by Aaron Rodgers, who mentions the formation of bad habits due to rule changes.

The G.O.A.T. has offered his stance on the NFL's latest hot topic.

Shortly after the league announced it would be suspending Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Demontae Kazee for the remainder of the season following repeated unnecessary roughness penalties, Tom Brady took to Instagram to voice his opinion on the matter.

In a comment on a Sportscenter Instagram post about the Kazee suspension, the seven-time Super Bowl champ lamented the NFL's status quo of finding defensive players alone at fault for bone-chilling hits. Brady also touched on his belief that offensive coaches and QBs should be held accountable for throwing what people around the league call a "hospital ball" that puts their receivers in positions where they can be hurt in this manner.

QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits. Coaches need to coach better, QBs needs to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places and defenders should aim for the right hitting areas. To put the blame on the defense player all the time is just flat out wrong.

In the comment, Brady went on to say that he believes the league needs "better QB play!!" and that "it’s not OK QBs to get your WRs hit because of your bad decisions!" Kazee, for his part, will appeal the decision and his label as a "repeat offender" since, as his agent says, all five of his unnecessary roughness fines this season have been reversed on appeal.

Related NFL suspends Steelers safety Damontae Kazee for rest of season The NFL has announced that it has suspended Damontae Kazee for the remainder of the season for repeated breaches of NFL safety rules.

Brady assigns blame to all parties

He has been a constant critic of offensive play in recent years

While Brady did admit that defenders “should aim for the right hitting areas”, he also once again called out what he deems to be subpar offensive coaching and quarterback decision-making.

Since his initial retirement at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, Brady has been the biggest critic of the NFL’s quality of play. Ahead of Week 12 of this season, in an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith show, he ripped the league for having “a lot of mediocrity” in its coaching and player development.

I don’t see the excellence that I saw in the past. I don’t think the coaching is as good as it was… I don’t think the development of young players is as good as it was. The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game.

Aaron Rodgers agreed with Brady’s take when asked about the comments during his weekly segment on The Pat McAfee Show on November 21, specifically mentioning the formation and rooting of bad habits within the fabric of the league due to rule changes designed to coddle the modern offense.

Brady’s feelings on the NFL’s “bad football” problem have been known since his final year of action, when he attributed the NFL’s abundance of 2-2 teams—15 of them through four weeks of 2022 season—to poor playing standards as opposed to the true parity on which the league tries to pride itself.

Brady, currently outside the NFL’s employ, has a certain level of cache that allows him to avoid push-back from the NFL’s higher-ups regarding his critical nature. It will be interesting to see if his tenor changes once he steps into the FOX broadcast booth in 2024 and starts feeding his opinions directly through the screens to some of the league’s largest TV audiences.

Source: Sportscenter