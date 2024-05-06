Highlights The Roast of Tom Brady occurred on Netflix last night, and it was an entertaining event starring Brady and others from his playing career.

Tom Brady addressed "Deflategate" at the roast, leading to various interpretations of his comments on the scandal.

Some may argue that Brady admitted fault in the scandal, while others will claim that the longtime QB was merely poking fun at the league's vendetta against him.

The Roast of Tom Brady happened on Netflix last night, and the event didn't fail to live up to the hype.

Bill Belichick got in on the roasting action, as did longtime tight end and Brady favorite Rob Gronkowski. All in all, it was a hilarious trip down memory lane for those who fondly (or not so fondly) remember the career of the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucaneers quarterback.

However, arguably the most impactful juncture of the night came towards the end of the proceedings, as Brady took the mic to address the disses he had been served throughout the roast. It was then that Brady addressed the infamous "Deflategate" scandal.

The comments got a standing ovation out of the notoriously mundane Belichick, and garnered looks of shock from Gronkowski and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Though it's impossible to say exactly what Brady's intentions were with the remarks, it was the most memorable moment from a night full of them.

Did Brady Admit Fault in "Deflategate"?

There have been a few interpretations of the QB's quote making the rounds since last night

Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

For those that didn't have a chance to watch the roast (or couldn't view the Twitter/X clip above), the most pertinent quote from Brady regarded the league's extensive (and expensive) investigation into the "Deflategate" scandal:

“The NFL spent $20 million and found that it was more probable than not that I was generally aware that someone may have deflated my footballs… you could’ve just given me the $20M, and I would’ve just told you I f**king did it.”

Now, there are a couple of interpretations one could make about Brady's quote, though which side you fall on may have more to do with your feelings towards the greatest quarterback ever rather than an actual attempt at deciphering the meaning of the remark itself.

One interpretation is that Brady is making fun of Roger Goodell and the league for wasting so much time and so many resources on the investigation, given that he wasn't complicit in the scandal. In that sense, Brady is saying that the league should've just handed him the money they used to look into the scandal, and he would've admitted to guilt to save everyone time.

Another (less generous) reading of the quote is that Brady, after nearly three hours of getting roasted and downing many drinks, simply slipped up or decided he needed to get an eight-year weight off his chest. It's hard to believe that Brady would ever admit to such a thing given his otherwise impervious standing atop the league's greatest signal caller charts, but it is hilarious to imagine him giving Goodell the proverbial middle finger now that he's retired.

Of course, you could just chalk it up to an inebriated guy playing into the comedic theme of the night. Though not as fun for discussion and tabloid purposes, it's possible that Brady was just engaging in some self-deprecating humor for the sake of the roast.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Regardless of whether Brady was actually guilty in "Deflategate", he quickly proved he didn't need deflated footballs to be the GOAT. After serving a four-game suspension to start the 2016 season due to the scandal, he finished second in regular season MVP voting before leading the greatest comeback in NFL history during the Super Bowl (the 28-3 game versus the Atlanta Falcons), earning an unprecedented fourth Super Bowl MVP.

No matter how you interpret Brady's jab at the whole situation, the roast itself was an entertaining event that drew a star-studded crowd and team of roasters. Though it sounds like the greatest QB to ever play the game has no intention of making a comeback, spectacles like this can serve as a fun (or traumatic, if you're a Jets fan) reminder of his playing days.

Source: Netflix