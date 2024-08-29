Key Takeaways Tom Brady is set to join Fox Sports as a color analyst for the 2024 season.

However, with Brady vying to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, there could be some complications between the two ventures.

Because of a potential conflict of interest, the limits on Brady's access as a broadcaster will be severe.

Tom Brady has done a lot of things since he retired from the sport of football. He un-retired, retired again, did a Netflix roast, and will now be starting a new endeavor as a color analyst this season for Fox Sports.

However, there is one thing that could get in the way of his job with Fox, and it's his potential minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders .

Brady has been in talks to become a minority owner of the Raiders' franchise for quite a while now. There have been various holdups throughout that process, mostly due to the potential conflict of interest that would be provided with a broadcaster being an owner of a team simultaneously.

During a presentation given to the league's owners during Tuesday's NFL meetings in Minnesota, the list of restrictions Brady would face was shown. They're pretty severe.

Related Related: NFL Owners Approve of Changes to Ownership Rules Private equity will now be able to invest in NFL franchises, but on a limited basis.

What Limitations Would Brady Be Facing?

IBrady's job as a broadcaster would be much more difficult if he became an owner

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Let's get into some of the potential restrictions Brady would face. The typical broadcaster would have access to these things, but if Brady does join the Raiders' ownership, he'll be excluded from these perks:

Brady would not be allowed to enter the other 31 NFL team's facilities.

Brady would not be allowed to witness other team's practices.

Brady would not be allowed to attend any broadcast production meetings. These meetings usually involve the broadcast crew meeting with their matchup's head coaches and players. The broadcasters usually share quotes from these meetings during the game, but Brady wouldn't have any to share since he couldn't attend the meetings.

Brady would not be allowed to publicly criticize other teams or the game's officials. During broadcasts, Brady would technically be allowed to say he disagrees with a decision or call, but if the league determines he goes too far, he'd be subject to punishment. Other broadcasters don't have to worry about this.

Brady would be subject to the league's gambling policy.

Brady would be subject to the league's anti-tampering policies.

The league did mention that these restrictions would only be placed on Brady, and not the rest of the Fox crew. This does mean that his partner, play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt, would have access to all of these things. While Brady can't contribute this information to the broadcast, Burkhardt would be able to.

Still, things would feel weird during the games called by these two. As the play-by-play broadcaster, Burkardt's main job is to call the game as it's happening. Brady, as the color analyst, then mentions some of his observations during breaks between plays. However, these restrictions would make it much harder for Brady to do that, and it would put a lot more responsibility on his partner.

Brady still seems to be getting used to broadcasting, so this would make it much harder for him to learn on the fly, as he's expected to do in 2024. With Brady's extensive knowledge of the game, he should be fine, but it would be very interesting to see how he walks the tightrope between broadcasting and ownership.

It's worth noting that it is possible to navigate this. The man Brady is replacing, Greg Olsen, had a similar situation. Before he retired, Olsen spent some of his time off the field during the 2017 season calling games.

While a member of the Carolina Panthers , Olsen ended up calling a Minnesota Vikings game. The Vikings were set to play the Panthers in the coming weeks, so Olsen was faced with the same restrictions listed above.

There didn't seem to be any problems there, so it certainly would be possible for Brady to get this done. Considering the massive $375 million contract he signed with Fox, though, they likely expected him to do a bit more than he'd be allowed to under these rules.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tom Brady's massive deal with Fox Sports, worth $375 million over 10 years, made him the highest-paid broadcaster in the history of the sport.

For what it's worth, Brady's minority purchase of the Raiders is still in limbo, so as of now these rules don't affect him. Although commissioner Roger Goodell has made comments that "progress is being made" on the deal, it's been up in the air for over a year now. It doesn't necessarily seem like it will get completed in the near future, so this doesn't matter too much for Brady right now.

When, or if, it does go through, Brady will have a complicated matter on his hands.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.