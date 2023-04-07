Tom Brady certainly didn’t have the greatest of starts in the National Football League, as footage of him reacting to his pre-draft report will testify.

Everyone knows the story of Tom Brady and what he has managed to accomplish in the National Football League. 102,614 passing yards across the regular and the postseason, 737 touchdowns, 7 Super Bowl trophies, 5 Super Bowl MVP awards, 3 NFL MVPs and 2 retirements (with this one looking like it’s going to stick).

And if you know anything about Tom Brady, you know exactly how he started out in the league, being taken with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, having to start as a backup before taking over from Drew Bledsoe when he got injured and never looking back.

It makes you wonder why there were so many people that passed up the opportunity to draft him, especially as his numbers in college with the University of Michigan weren’t anything disastrous. For Brady, or at least to those who were evaluating him, it seems as though he didn’t pass the ‘eye test’ for many of the scouts.

Tom Brady not so Tom Terrific coming out of college

In footage that was posted on NFLUK’s social media to try and get people hyped up for the upcoming NFL Draft, they showed Brady being interviewed about his scouting report ahead of being drafted back in 2000, where it showed just how little some people thought of him.

They pointed out a number of deficiencies in his body and how that might translate into the league, something that Brady was able to take in good stride given how things worked out for him afterwards, as he discussed how points like those acted as a motivating factor to help drive his career.

Video: Tom Brady discusses his scouting report:

Tom Brady acting as the classic example

It really does go to show just how much of the league is hit-and-miss, because players like Brady will always be looked over for one reason or another, and then those scouts that told their head coaches to turn them down are left kicking themselves for not seeing their rise to success coming.

It makes you wonder what kind of reports are being made on this year’s crop of players, and whether or not another Brady is going to be in the wings waiting hopelessly for their name to be called, only to end up being far greater than any of us would have pictured.