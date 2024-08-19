Highlights In 2024, Tom Brady will be transitioning into a new role as a color commentator.

The legendary former quarterback signed a massive deal with Fox Sports, and will be one of the company's lead broadcasters for the 2024 season.

Looking at Fox's broadcast schedule, what games might Brady be commentating on this season?

Since his second retirement, Tom Brady is set to transition into a new role in the NFL sphere in 2024, although he already seems to be getting the hang of things.

After spending over two decades as one of the best athletes in the world, Brady will start his first season as a broadcaster in 2024. Brady signed a massive contract with Fox Sports earlier this year, and will be a part of the company's top broadcasting duo, alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.

While his first assignment of the season has already been announced, most of the schedule remains up in the air. Let's take a look at Fox's slate for each week, and take a guess as to which games Brady and Burkhardt might end up calling.

1 Week 1 - Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns

Brady's first game has already been announced

As of now, this is the only game that's already been announced for Brady. He has already made some wry comments about "America's Team" in his role as a Fox analyst as well, which adds even more color to the assignment:

Amazing. Obviously, having the Cowboys on is a huge draw as American's Team ... that's going to get a little hard for me to say because that's been the competition for a long time. I know how important they are to this network ... Dak Prescott, finally seeing if he can come through ... (audible gasp from the audience) Did that slip out?

It's a reasonable choice, since the Dallas Cowboys bring in a ton of national attention on their own. The Cleveland Browns are a quality team with some interesting storylines as well, so Brady's first game should be a dandy.

2 Week 2 - Seattle Seahawks @ New England Patriots

Fox might want Brady to call a Patriots' game early on

Fox Week 2 schedule:

Colts @ Packers

Saints @ Cowboys

Giants @ Commanders

Seahawks @ Patriots

Buccaneers @ Lions

Rams @ Cardinals

The Week 2 slate for Fox doesn't have quite as many marquee games, and based off the teams alone, the Seattle Seahawks ' matchup against the New England Patriots doesn't look like one of them. However, since Brady spent most of his career with the Patriots and left under less than amicable circumstances, Fox could benefit from him calling a game at Gilette Stadium early in the post-Belichick era.

3 Week 3 - Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys

Fox Week 3 schedule:

Broncos @ Buccaneers

Packers @ Titans

Giants @ Browns

Eagles @ Saints

Ravens @ Cowboys

Lions @ Cardinals

49ers @ Rams

There are several solid candidates on this list, but the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Dallas Cowboys is by far the best matchup, with both teams coming into the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

Most-Watched NFL Teams Per Game, 2023 Team Viewers Dallas Cowboys 25.2 million Washington Commanders 25.1 million Philadelphia Eagles 23.7 million San Francisco 49ers 23.3 million Kansas City Chiefs 23.2 million

The Cowboys obviously bring in a load of ratings themselves, but lots of NFL fans will tune in to watch Lamar Jackson battle Dak Prescott as well.

4 Week 4 - Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

This could be a very interesting NFC showdown

Fox Week 4 schedule:

Bengals @ Panthers

Rams @ Bears

Saints @ Falcons

Eagles @ Buccaneers

Patriots @ 49ers

Commanders @ Cardinals

A year ago, this game wouldn't receive any hype. However, in 2024, the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears could turn into some very entertaining television. Fox might want Brady to break down the performance of the most exciting rookie in the entire class in Caleb Williams , who Brady has begun to mentor over the past few months.

5 Week 5 - Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

Brady has history with both of these franchises, making this a solid assigment

Fox Week 5 schedule:

Panthers @ Bears

Browns @ Commanders

Dolphins @ Patriots

Cardinals @ 49ers

Raiders @ Broncos

With bye weeks starting to come into effect now, Fox's slate gets a little smaller each week. This game between the Miami Dolphins and the Patriots should provide many talking points for Brady though, who's faced the Dolphins as a member of the Patriots quite a few times during his playing career. Miami's high-speed offense will always be a draw to the neutral fan as well.

6 Week 6 - Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

These teams played an exciting game in 2023, and the 2024 rematch shouldn't disappoint either

Fox Week 6 schedule:

Cardinals @ Packers

Browns @ Eagles

Buccaneers @ Saints

Falcons @ Panthers

Lions @ Cowboys

This feels like an easy choice. The Detroit Lions and the Cowboys played one of the most exciting and controversial games of the entire 2023 season last year, and their rematch in 2024 should be more of the same.

This game will draw a ton of attention from fans across the league thanks to the offensive potency and overall star power featured, so giving this assignment to Brady is a no-brainer.

7 Week 7 - Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers

Does it get any better than a Super Bowl rematch?

Fox Week 7 schedule:

Lions @ Vikings

Dolphins @ Colts

Eagles @ Giants

Seahawks @ Falcons

Chiefs @ 49ers

There are a few games on this slate that could draw some attention, but nothing can compare to the rematch of last year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers . These teams are expected to be the class of the NFL once again, and having Brady on this broadcast would be very important for Fox.

This will be the second straight year that a rematch of the previous season's Super Bowl is on the schedule. Before last year's Super Bowl 57 rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles, there hadn't been a Super Bowl rematch the following year since 2017, when the Falcons and Patriots met the season after Brady's epic comeback in Super Bowl 51.

8 Week 8 - Green Bay Packers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Brady would be well-suited analyzing a duel between Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence

Fox Week 8 schedule:

Cardinals @ Dolphins

Falcons @ Buccaneers

Packers @ Jaguars

Titans @ Lions

Bills @ Seahawks

Saints @ Chargers

This week is a bit more tame, but the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars could turn into a very interesting game. Having Brady analyze a showdown between two of the more interesting young quarterbacks in the league in Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence would be fun.

9 Week 9 - Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

This NFC North rivalry has ramped up a bit in recent years

Fox Week 9 schedule:

Cowboys @ Falcons

Raiders @ Bengals

Patriots @ Titans

Commanders @ Giants

Lions @ Packers

Rams @ Seahawks

Over the past two seasons, the rivalry between the Lions and the Packers has gotten much more interesting. For the first time in what feels like forever, the Lions were better than Green Bay in 2023, creating a new dynamic between the two teams. This will likely be the most intense game on their slate, so Fox should send Brady to Lambeau.

10 Week 10 - Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

This game could be pivotal in the race for the NFC South

Fox Week 10 schedule:

Falcons @ Saints

Vikings @ Jaguars

Patriots @ Bears

49ers @ Buccaneers

Titans @ Chargers

Last year, the NFC South was the most mediocre division in the league, and it looks like there's a solid chance it could continue that trend in 2024. However, games between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints always seem to be close, and this one could have a say in the eventual winner of the division. Brady also played his final few years in a division with these two teams, which could allow him to provide some extra insight.

11 Week 11 - Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

This NFC North rivalry could gain a new edge if the Bears are competitive in 2024

Fox Week 11 schedule:

Browns @ Saints

Packers @ Bears

Rams @ Patriots

Falcons @ Broncos

Seahawks @ 49ers

The rivalry between Green Bay and Chicago has been one of the most intense in the league for a long time now. Yet, it's been largely one-sided, with the Packers on top for much of the past 30 years or so. However, with an improved Bears roster, and the first overall pick in town, this could be a much more even matchup in 2024.

12 Week 12 - San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers

This 2023 playoff rematch should be electric

Fox Week 12 schedule:

Cowboys @ Commanders

Lions @ Colts

Vikings @ Bears

Cardinals @ Seahawks

49ers @ Packers

These two teams faced off in the Divisional round last year, and it came down to the wire. The 49ers got the edge then, but this time around the Packers will be looking for revenge at home. Now, this would be the fourth Packers showing in five weeks if chosen, so there are reasons to look elsewhere for an assignment for Brady.

If Fox wants Brady to take a break from Green Bay, the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders as well as the Lions and the Indianapolis Colts would be good options.

13 Week 13 - New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

It only makes sense for Fox's #1 team to cover their Thanksgiving game

Fox Week 13 schedule:

Giants @ Cowboys

Cardinals @ Vikings

Texans @ Jaguars

Seahawks @ Jets

Rams @ Saints

Buccaneers @ Panthers

This week feels pretty simple. The NFL owns Thanksgiving, and these games bring in massive ratings, especially during the Cowboys' annual game. (Dallas is one of two teams, along with the Detroit Lions, that play every Thanksgiving.)

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL's choke-hold on Thanksgiving Day television programming is strong. In 2023, the combined average viewership for all three games came out at 34.1 million, which was a new record-high for the league.

Apart from the Week 1 matchup that has already been confirmed officially, this is probably the closest to a sure thing that you can book for Brady and Burkhardt this season.

14 Week 14 - Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers

As we come down the home stretch, this game could have playoff implications

Fox Week 14 schedule:

Falcons @ Vikings

Panthers @ Eagles

Saints @ Giants

Bills @ Rams

Bears @ 49ers

Now, this will likely depend on whether the Bears are in playoff contention or not. If they aren't, the Buffalo Bills against the Los Angeles Rams would be a good option.

If they are, though, this game between two young star quarterbacks in Williams and Brock Purdy would be exciting. If they're both in the playoff race come Week 14, there could be massive implications as well. Brady grew up a 49ers fan, so there's added talking points here as well.

15 Week 15 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles

These iconic franchises could have a lot on the line come Week 15

Fox Week 15 schedule:

Bengals @ Titans

Cowboys @ Panthers

Jets @ Jaguars

Commanders @ Saints

Steelers @ Eagles

Buccaneers @ Chargers

The battle of Pennsylvania should suffice in Week 15. It's hard to remember the last season when both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles weren't in the playoff hunt come December, and these two iconic franchises would be a good fit for Brady and Burkhardt to cover.

16 Week 16 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

This classic AFC North rivalry never disappoints, and Brady should be on the call

Fox Week 16 schedule:

Steelers @ Ravens

Cardinals @ Panthers

Lions @ Bears

Giants @ Falcons

Eagles @ Commanders

Broncos @ Chargers

Vikings @ Seahawks

There are few games in the NFL more entertaining than a December showdown between the Steelers and Ravens. This pair of AFC North rivals play these games tough and close seemingly every time they face off, and this one could have major postseason implications.

17 Week 17 - Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

This rivalry showdown could have postseason implications of its own

Fox Week 17 schedule:

Packers @ Vikings

Raiders @ Saints

Cowboys @ Eagles

Now, a lot of the games on the league's Week 17 slate could be moved around, so there are a couple of unknowns in terms of Fox's coverage. We do know they'll be covering the Cowboys and Eagles matchup, and that feels like a slam dunk here. Two of the most-watched teams who are bitter rivals, who could very well be competing for the divisional title sounds like a great game to assign to Brady and Burkhardt.

18 Week 18- TBD

All the league's Week 18 games are TBD

Unfortunately, the television slate for Week 18 has yet to be announced, and it probably won't be for a while. However, some noteworthy games Brady could end up calling include:

Bears @ Packers

Bengals @ Steelers

Dolphins @ Jets

Saints @ Buccaneers

Ultimately, Brady's first season in the booth should be a fun one. As smart as he is when it comes to the game of football, there's little doubt that he'll fit in well, and provide some cogent and entertaining analysis. He's already earned some praise from one of his new colleagues as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.