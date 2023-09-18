Highlights The debate over who is the greatest of all time in the NFL has been over for a few years, with Tom Brady emerging as the clear GOAT

Brady didn't lose often, but when he did, it was likely going to be to one of the few quarterbacks in the NFL that could rival his greatness

Some of his top rivals just so happen to also be the best QBs in the game during their eras, such as Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes

By and large, Tom Brady is considered to be the greatest player to ever suit up in the NFL. At this point, it's pretty much impossible to deny Brady's GOAT-ness. During his decorated NFL career, Brady took his teams to 10 Super Bowls (NFL record), winning seven of them (NFL record), and taking home the Super Bowl MVP award five times (NFL record).

He didn't just win games, he put up numbers as well. He clinched the NFL records for QB wins (251), attempts (12,050), completions (7,753), touchdown passes (649), and passing yards (89,214) among many others. But for every champion, there are a few challengers, and during his illustrious 23-year NFL career Brady faced several other greats who challenged him and brought out the best in him. With that said, here are Brady's top NFL rivals of all-time.

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Mahomes is someone many believe has a fair shot at finishing with a better NFL career than Brady. Only time will tell whether that will come into fruition. What's certain is that it will take a lot more success for Mahomes to match Brady's total output in the NFL. Mahomes and Brady met six times, with their head-to-head series ending all square at 3-3. Brady, however, got the better of Mahomes when it mattered the most, outduelling him in an epic 37-31 overtime win in the 2018 AFC Championship and leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV to capture his seventh and final ring two years later.

Eli Manning (New York Giants)

From an individual career standpoint, the former New York Giants quarterback simply doesn't belong in the same tier as Brady. But Manning can always say that he's undefeated in the Super Bowl and that his two rings both came at the expense of Brady and his New England Patriots. Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl victories over the Patriots in 2007 and 2011, but the first one is easily the more memorable of the two.

During the 2007 NFL regular season, the Patriots went undefeated, entering the playoffs with an immaculate 16-0 record, and among their victims were Manning and the Giants in Week 16. Unfortunately for New England, they weren't the ones making history when it was all said and done, as the Manning-led Giants took down the Patriots, 17-14, in the Super Bowl. Brady had a golden opportunity to get back at Manning and the Giants four years later in Super Bowl XLVI, but Manning once again found some magic and came away with another victory, 21-17.

For what it's worth, Brady got the last laugh in this on-field rivalry, albeit during a mere October regular season game during Eli's final NFL season in 2019. The Patriots defeated the Giants 35-14 in Week 6 and, coincidentally, Brady passed Eli's older brother, Peyton Manning, for No. 2 on the all-time career passing yards list during that contest.

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

It's a shame that football fans never got to see Brady and Aaron Rodgers square off on the grandest stage of the sport, the Super Bowl. Even though Rodgers is still in the NFL, now with the New York Jets, that simply isn't possible anymore, with Brady happily retired (probably). Brady and Rodgers met each other on the field a total of just five times, which is an awfully small amount considering the fact that they played in the league together for 15 years.

You can make a case that Rodgers and Brady did not actually have a rivalry, but because they were both so great at the same time, no one can tell a complete story of the NFL without mentioning the times that Rodgers and Brady went up against each other, despite how scant those meetings were. The first time that Brady and Rodgers started against one another was in 2014, after Rodgers had already become a Super Bowl MVP just like Brady. Rodgers was able to squeeze out a 26-21 win in that one.

Brady got the upper hand in the rivalry in 2018, however, as his Patriots defeated the Packers in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium, 31-17. That Rodgers-Brady matchup can also be remembered for the surprise promo by NBC Sports featuring Michael Jordan (above). The only playoff game between Rodgers and Brady happened in the 2021 NFC Championship when the latter was in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stage of his career. Brady stretched his head-to-head lead against Rodgers by leading the Bucs to a 31-26 victory, though Rodgers won the final matchup, 14-12, in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Drew Brees (San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints)

Like Brady, Brees had tremendous longevity, playing for 20 seasons in the NFL. Over that span, he crossed paths with Brady eight times, winning five of those matchups. However, the real count is nine if we include the time they shared the field during their days in college when Brees was still quarterbacking for the Purdue Boilermakers and Brady played for the Michigan Wolverines back in 1999. It was not until 2002 that Brees and Brady faced off against each other for the first time in the NFL, with Brees' Bolts beating New England, 21-14.

Brees outduelled Brady once again in 2005 during a 41-14 San Diego victory. The next time Brees and Brady met was in 2009 when Brees was already with the New Orleans Saints. Different teams, same old result for Brees, as he led the Saints to a 38-17 victory in prime time on Monday Night Football. Brady finally tasted victory at the expense of Brees in 2013 thanks to a clutch, game-winning drive that was punctuated by a Kenbrell Thompkins touchdown to give New England a 30-27 win. Brady made it two in a row against Brees with a 36-20 win over New Orleans in 2017.

When Brady joined the Buccaneers, Brees and the Saints welcomed him to the NFC South division by beating Tampa Bay at home in Week 1 of the 2020 season, 34-23. Several weeks later, the Saints walloped Brady and the Buccaneers again in a 38-3 win in Tampa. Brady, however, got the better of Brees when it mattered the most that season, as the Buccaneers eliminated New Orleans from Super Bowl contention by defeating them 30-20 in the NFC Divisional Round, which also turned out to be the final game of Brees' career. The two embraced on the field afterward as their kids played on the Superdome field.

Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos)

Of all the great players Brady played against during his football career, it's Peyton Manning who is regarded by many as his most notable challenger. Thanks to his numbers, his accolades, and his overall skill, Manning is one of the few quarterbacks who can make a legitimate case as the greatest of all-time. Although Brady won the all-time head-to-head matchup against Manning 11-6, including a 9-3 record in regular-season showdowns, Manning took the playoff series 3-2.

Brady won his first six games against Manning, who was with the Indianapolis Colts at the time. Manning then won the next three meetings from 2005 to 2006, including the 2006 AFC Championship Game, which was the first time the two battled in the postseason. Brady then went 2-1 in the next three games against Manning before the latter moved on to the Denver Broncos and became "The Sheriff". Brady then beat Denver in the regular season in 2012 and 2013. However, Manning sent the Patriots crashing out of Super Bowl contention with a win in the AFC Championship Game in 2014 and did it again in the same round in 2016.

The Brady-Manning rivalry helped define one of the greatest chapters of NFL history. They were two gun-slinging quarterbacks who led their teams to multiple Super Bowl victories. They were the elite of the elite whose legendary rivalry defined a generation of NFL football and cemented both as two of the greatest signal callers of all-time. Though we know who number one is. Sorry Sheriff.

