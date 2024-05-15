Highlights Tom Brady's Netflix roast was a hit with 2 million viewers on its debut night.

Brady has regrets regarding certain jokes' impact on his kids, particularly those about his personal life.

Brady plans to be a better parent after realizing some jokes went too far.

The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix was a massive success, garnering two million viewers on its debut night, according to Forbes' Mary Whitfill Roeloffs. With an all-star lineup of comedians ranging from Kevin Hart to Nikki Glaser and an array of legendary NFL figures such as Rob Gronkowski and Randy Moss, everyone on stage had their turn at sending jabs directed towards the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, Tom Brady.

While the special event produced a variety of memorable jokes and viral clips floating around social media, the aftermath hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows. Brady made an appearance on The Pivot Podcast shortly after the live event, where he detailed his emotions regarding the roasts and his regret as a parent:

I loved when the jokes were about me. I didn't like the way it affected my kids.

While a wide variety of jokes were directed at Brady individually, the comedians and fellow athletes on stage didn't hold back any punches when referencing the iconic quarterback's recent divorce from Gisele Bundchen and previous life choices, such as breaking up with his ex-girlfriend while she was pregnant.

The Netflix special was meant to be all fun and games, but Brady went on to explain he didn't realize the effect some jokes would have on his children, and didn't appreciate having his family be the butt of the joke on several occasions throughout the live event.

Brady Said He Would Never Do Another Roast

The future hall of famer sees the aftermath of the event as an opportunity to better himself as a parent

While Brady had no issues with jokes regarding his personal image or relationship with Alex Guerrero, who is described as the retired QB's spiritual guide, counselor, pal, nutrition advisor, trainer, and massage therapist, according to a New York Times article, he didn't take kindly to jokes regarding his ex-wife and family as a whole.

On the podcast appearance, Brady went on to explain:

It's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. And at the same time, I'm glad that everyone who was there had a lot of fun.

Brady wasn't the only one that was rubbed the wrong way regarding certain jokes, as his ex-wife Bundchen was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show," according to Charma Flam and Charlotte Triggs of People.com.

These jokes were far from a private exchange among former teammates and comedian friends, as the event has racked up 18.6 million views since it's live debut on May 5, according to broadbandtvnews.com.

While hindsight is always 20/20, Brady likely had some uncomfortable conversations with his children, explaining that the jokes are meant to be light-hearted and fun. Maybe further down the line, there wouldn't have been any issue targeting the three-time MVP's recent divorce, but considering the recency of the split and the fact that Brady's kids are aged 16, 14, and 11, there was bound to be some uncomfort.

Regardless, Brady took the jokes to the chin and his negative emotions regarding certain statements was not noticeable throughout the Netflix broadcast. That being said, NFL fans should not expect to see Brady do a similar event any time soon.

