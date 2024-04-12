Highlights Tom Brady retired after the 2022 NFL season following a retirement fake out after the 2021 campaign.

Brady hints at an NFL comeback, mentioning the Patriots and Raiders as possible landing spots.

Speculation suggests the comeback talk may be a publicity stunt.

We made it through 2023 without a “Tom Brady's interested in making an NFL comeback” report. Of course, that couldn’t last forever, especially after the G.O.A.T booked an appearance on DeepCuts with VicBlends.

The barber/interviewer took the opportunity to present the inevitable hypothetical to Brady about making a return to the NFL, with the future Hall of Famer smiling at the notion:

I'm not opposed to it. I don't know if they're going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don't know. I'm always going to be in good shape, always going to be able to throw the ball, so. To come in for a little bit, like (Michael Jordan) coming back? I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it.

Here’s everything you need to know about a possible return for TB12.

Brady Previously Said He Could Play Until He's 50

The former Patriot legend casually throws out the possibility of a return

Brady not only didn’t shoot the possibility down, but threw out two specifically QB-needy teams as possible landing spots that are sure to get tongues waggling:

Patriots. Could be Raiders, could be, you never know.

It’s clear that Brady has thought about making a comeback with that comparison to Jordan, who famously retired in 1998, only to return to play for the Wizards from 2001-2003.

At one point, before his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen began pressuring him to retire, Brady felt he could easily play past the age of 50. As he told his old teammate Rob Gronkowski (via CBS Sports):

I don't find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it's a yes.

However, Brady throwing out the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders looks more like a publicity stunt than a real consideration. His old boss, Robert Kraft, would likely have him back, but the Patriots are flat-out terrible and likely to be so for at least a few years. Not even Brady could turn that team into an instant contender in 2024.

The Raiders are more appealing, with Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers out wide as playmakers and a burgeoning defense that could have the best pass rush in football next year, but they’ve got a pretty weak offensive line to protect a skinny, aging Brady.

Many believed Brady was finished when he parted ways with the Pats following a disappointing 2019 campaign, but Brady, who was 42 at the time, came back the very next year and won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: At 44 years old, Tom Brady led the NFL in completions (485), attempts (719), passing yards (5,316), and passing TDs (43) in 2021. He also led the league in sack percentage in each of his final two campaigns, showing that he was able to fight through the physicality of the game even in his mid-40s.

After an epic regular season performance in 2021 resulted in playoff disappointment, Brady openly hinted at retirement, only to return for the 2022 campaign, during which he posted his third-lowest passer rating (90.7) since 2006. After losing in the first round of the playoffs that year, Brady supposedly called it quits for good.

Ultimately, this feels like an ex-athlete jokingly answering a question knowing the firestorm of attention to follow. At least, we hope.

