Tom Brady might have a very interesting future ahead of him on the off-chance that he decides to un-retire and play for the Las Vegas Raiders, Mike Florio believes.

The past few months have certainly been wild ones for the G.O.A.T that is Tom Brady. Firstly he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to win the NFC South despite having a losing record only to be bounced out of the playoffs in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys, which turned out to be his last ever game as he announced his retirement.

Despite being away from the playing side of things though, he is still planning to be actively involved in the league, having being snapped up by FOX to call some games for then whilst also taking a partial stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, something that reportedly won’t cause a conflict of interest and has been ‘blessed’ for the network.

However, having fooled us once before when it comes to retirement, you cannot rule out the possibility that he is going to come back and play, and Mike Florio has pointed out that doing so would not be a straightforward matter.

Tom Brady set to cause the league a few more problems?

Writing for ProFootballTalk, Florio pointed out that the league owners would have a say on whether or not he does come back, but not to hold your breath on Brady putting on the shoulder pads and helmet again:

As Tom Brady waits for his purchase of a percentage of the Raiders to be approved, there is a question as to whether the other owners will require him to provide a commitment that he’ll never play again. Separately, he would need a 32-0 vote of ownership to let him join the team after becoming a roster.

From a business standpoint, all teams should want Brady to play. I want him to play. He’s great for business. He generates interest in the game. The problem, as one or more teams likely will see it if Brady ever tries to play, is that Brady’s status as an owner makes him essentially an extra member of the roster in waiting. Someone who could be signed on an emergency basis who has been attending meetings and practices and knows the offense and the systems and can get quickly up to speed.

So if Brady is approved and if a unanimous vote would be required to let him play, don’t expect the vote to be unanimous. Count on at least one owner saying no if Brady tries to play after his purchase is approved. Given the basic premise underlying the objection, and given that multiple other teams have had the door slammed in their faces, count on more than one objective.

Tom Brady back with the boys again?

Florio’s comments come in the wake of the situation surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo and how he could find himself off the team as a result of his foot injury that caused a few problems when they were in the process of signing him, meaning that Brady might be the Raiders’ best option at quarterback.

When it comes to Brady, you never can rule anything out, but it does seem as if he has moved on for good this time, so this shouldn’t be a problem down the road, but we certainly won’t be surprised if it comes up as an issue.