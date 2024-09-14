Key Takeaways NFL legend Tom Brady owns shares in Birmingham City, aiming to propel the team back to the Championship.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney own Wrexham and have facilitated back-to-back promotions.

Brady's net worth is around $300m; Reynolds' is approximately $350m with lucrative acting and business pursuits.

NFL legend Tom Brady's Birmingham City will face Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham in League One in 2024/25 in one of the most fascinating match-ups in the Football League. After Birmingham's relegation from the Championship last season, they have taken on an incredible amount of spending in their bid to get straight back to the second tier, including the £20million permanent arrival of Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, which has smashed the League One transfer record by a distance.

However, with both sets of owners hitting the public eye given their celebrity status of differing reasons, which one of them brings more money to the table with their respective clubs?

Tom Brady's Net Worth

The NFL legend earned eye-watering amounts in his playing career

Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in history, it comes as little surprise to hear of the glittering amounts of money Brady received in his lengthy and illustrious playing career. Combined with any off-field earnings from sponsorships and investment, Forbes estimated that the American was bringing home over $45m a year by the time he brought the curtain down on his playing career in February 2023.

In addition to his current role with The Bluenoses, Brady also penned a huge deal with Fox, working as an NFL analyst and TV personality on a ten-year contract, worth a further $37.5m a year. All together, Brady's net worth, according to celebrity website Celebrity Net Worth, is worth around $300m, leading to him becoming a minority owner for cash-strapped Birmingham in August 2023.

In a statement announcing his arrival, the club explained that Brady would “advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs”, in a bid to turn Birmingham into “a respected leader” in sports science.

Birmingham chairperson Tom Wagner described Brady’s induction at St. Andrew's as a “statement of intent” that the club’s hierarchy was “setting the bar at world class”, but did admit that: “Success does not come overnight. It takes time.” With Birmingham now competing outside England’s top two divisions for the first time since 1995, Wagner’s warning has certainly come to eventually pass.

Ryan Reynolds' Net Worth

The actor's prominent on-screen career sees him rake it in

Reynolds, meanwhile, is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to have a fortune coming to the tune of around $350 million. When talking of his acting career, the Canadian actor is best known for his starring role in the Deadpool film franchise - which reportedly earned him around $22m for the first installment, between $30m and $40m for the sequel, and around $20m again for the third film in the series alongside Hugh Jackman.

The 47-year-old has also been on hand with several successful business investments, most notably that of gin brand Aviation Gin, and mobile network operants Mint Mobile. He sold both minority stakes in big money deals, reportedly having brought home nine-figure sums from both sales.

Reynolds and his actor-come-business partner McElhenney have declared that they are enjoying the "ride of our lives", following on from the Welsh club ensuring a second promotion in as many years, confirming their ascension from the National League to League One with a 6-0 hammering of lowly Forest Green Rovers, helping them to a second-placed, automatic promotion-securing season having won the National League ahead of rivals Notts County the year prior, making their way to the English third tier for the first time since 2005.

The club's prominent rise under the acting duo, who took over the reins at the Racecourse back in 2021, has been glorified on the screen in the popular docu-series titled Welcome to Wrexham. The third season of the show made it's way onto streaming services back in May.