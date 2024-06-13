Highlights With Brady's jersey retired and induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, his legendary run in New England is officially celebrated.

Longevity and success define Brady's near 20-year run in New England, dominating the NFL like few others have managed.

Brady will become eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.

It's official. Tom Brady's no.12 jersey is now retired, and he has taken his rightful place in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

In what was the biggest inevitability in the NFL, Brady is now in one hall of fame. We'll have to wait until 2028 for him to be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Assuming he's a first-ballot hall of famer, right?

It was an evening of celebration and appreciation for the man who spearheaded the Patriots' near 20-year dynasty, which included:

Nine Super Bowl appearances

Six Super Bowl wins

Nine AFC Championships

17 AFC East titles

17 playoff appearances

Playoff record of 30-11

Brady's run in New England, along with Bill Belichick, was a run of dominance in the NFL that we likely will never see again. Mind you, the Kansas City Chiefs are on a pretty incredible run, but the longevity of Brady's Patriots will be very tough to match.

In typical Brady fashion, no.12 mentioned the team first in his induction speech.

"Nothing of significance in life is accomplished as an individual. Nobody individually hangs those six banners up there. The team does. Here in New England it's always about 'we' and 'us,' not 'me' or 'mine.' Relationships are built on shared experiences, and the most meaningful thing in my life are relationships. I truly wish I had more time. I wish I had more time to give you all.

Whatever rumored bad blood may have existed between Brady and the Pats over his departure in free agency back in 2020, or any friction between Brady and Belichick, all of that was put on the backburner for a night to celebrate Brady's legendary run in New England.

Brady Inducted Before Packed Crowd at Gillette Stadium

Brady says goodbye in the house he built

While Brady made his return to New England in the 2021 season as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, last night's induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, along with his jersey being retired, felt like a proper goodbye to the fans who saw so many victories guided by Brady.

Heaping plenty of praise on his teammates, coaches and owner Robert Kraft, Brady thanked everyone who made his success in New England possible.

"How do I sum up two decades in New England in one short speech? The answer is simple: you can't. It's hard for me to properly express my gratitude and my appreciation for how my time here has added to my life. There are too many lessons learned, too many stories to be told, too many incredible moments and achievements we all experienced together... There are so many people to thank, and I apologize in advance if I leave anybody out."

The evening was full of celebration, as there was certainly plenty to celebrate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tom Brady won 35 playoff games in his career, with 30 wins as a member of the Patriots. Only three franchises (49ers - 38, Patriots - 37 and Packers - 37) have more playoff wins than Brady.

While Brady didn't finish his career in New England like many in the football world assumed he would, he is going to be remembered as a Patriot forever.

The other man responsible for New England's dynasty was also on hand at the ceremony and made his appreciation to his long-time quarterback very clear. Belichick coachd the Patriots for 23 years before he and the organization parted ways earlier this year.

While some fans may have felt it was time for Belichick and the team to part ways, their appreciation for the success he brought the franchise was clearly palpable with thundering "Bill" chants as Belichick tried to begin his speech.

"Love you, New England. Love you, Patriot fans. And love Tom Brady. "Thanks so much, that's such a warm welcome, I can't tell you how much it means to me to come back here and see the great Patriots fans, thank you."

Belichick has been at the center of some controversy this offseason, supposedly with ongoing tension with Robert Kraft, but that was all put on pause to honor Brady and reflect on the past.

"It was a tremendous honor and a privilege for me to draft Tom and coach him for 20 years... As we've heard from so many of his teammates, his pursuit of excellence, his work ethic, the drive, the competitiveness, the unselfishness, everything he brought to the team, it was really an honor for me to be involved with that and to be able to work with him every day and learn from it. We can talk about a lot his great plays and honestly, we'd be here all night."

Brady is now set to embark on a new chapter as FOX's lead color commentator on NFL broadcasts, while Bill Belichick is set to join the Manning Cast on Monday nights.

There will be plenty more admiration to come for Brady when he takes his place in Canton in 2028.