Highlights Tom Brady is open to a possible comeback, but would need ideal circumstances.

Brady's physical abilities remain strong, presenting an option as a starting QB.

Potential fits for Brady could include a contender like the San Francisco 49ers.

Tom Brady has now turned 47 years old. For the first time in the 21st century, an NFL season took place without Brady as an active player.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced his retirement in early 2023, marking the second time he retired, after coming out of retirement the year before.

While Brady is now enshrined in the New England Patriots' Hall of Fame and is heading to the booth as Fox's top color commentator, it's worth remembering that he didn't rule out another comeback.

Of course, the circumstances would have to be ideal, as Brady has now reached a point where he wouldn't want to put his body through the rigors of a full offseason and training camp.

Back in April, when asked on DeepCut with VicBlends about a possible comeback, Brady didn't rule it out.

I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they’re going to let me, if I become an owner of an NFL team, I don’t know. I’m always going to be in good shape, always going to be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.

Not only did Brady mention he was open to a comeback, but he even named the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders as potential teams he'd play for.

Brady is currently attempting to become a minority owner of the Raiders, so any possible comeback would have to be cleared with the league.

Is Brady Still Capable of Being a Starting Quarterback?

If Brady were to unretire at age 47, he'd be the third-oldest active player in NFL history, and the oldest active QB of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: George Blanda holds the record as the oldest ever NFL player, playing his last game at the age of 48 for the Raiders in 1975. While Blanda played QB, he was primarily a kicker at the time of his retirement.

As to his physical abilities, Brady still takes very good care of his body and his arm strength should still be there if he were to suit up once again. He was never known for his mobility, and was adept at protecting himself in the pocket, so age isn't as big a concern as it would normally be.

In his last season (2022), Brady was still a productive QB, though he wasn't able to maintain the consistency he had through most of his career.

Tom Brady's 2022 Stats (Final Season Completion % Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating 66.8 4,694 25 9 90.7

Brady's last playoff game was certainly uncharacteristic compared to his decorated career, as he went 18-of-27 for 212 yards, a touchdown and a pick in Tampa Bay's wild card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. A lot of those numbers came in garbage time, including the TD, as the Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 victory.

It certainly wasn't a storybook ending for the most clutch player in NFL history. Would Brady get that itch to chase another ring on a contender?

Who Would Be Possible Fits For The G.O.A.T?

Brady would need to join a contender late in the season for any feasible comeback.

The circumstances behind any potential Brady comeback would need to be ideal, with a Super Bowl contender being just a QB short of a deep playoff run. It likely would need to come with an injury to the team's starting QB, which limits potential fits for Brady.

One team stands out the most, and that is Brady's childhood favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have admitted they pursued Brady after his retirement in 2023, when they didn't know whether Brock Purdy would be healthy to start the season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan did point out that the only reason the team was pursuing Brady was that he wasn't sure about Purdy's status.

Yes, I was serious about it. As we talked, I’m looking at Brock, and he’s got his arm in a sling, and I really am not sure I’ve got a quarterback who’s going to be ready for the start of the 2023 season. That started all of this.

A healthy Purdy in 2024 would remove the Niners as a potential fit, but this is all about Brady stepping in if a contender sees their starter go down.

Shanahan's offense would be a great fit for Brady, as it relies on the quarterback getting rid of the ball quickly and distributing to his playmakers, something no QB ever did better than Brady.

Last year, seven starting quarterbacks sustained a season-ending injury. While that number may not be as high in 2024, there will be a team somewhere that will need a veteran to step in. If that team is a contender, will Brady's phone ring?

All this to say, while a Brady comeback at 47 is still highly unlikely, it's not impossible.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise.