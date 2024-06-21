Highlights Tom Brady reveals the detailed preparation and strategy with Bill Belichick that led to the Patriots' success.

Tom Brady’s finally making his long-awaited foray into the media after making his debut during the UFL Championship, and with it should come a treasure trove of insights. On “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd, the G.O.A.T detailed that infamous Bill Belichick preparation that made those New England Patriots teams so great:

That's where Bill was actually so great. And no one saw him in those moments like we did. And Saturday night, we were so prepared and so focused, we were the opposite of tight. We were always relaxed because we had the answers to the test.

Perhaps those answers came courtesy of some surreptitiously filmed practices, but let's just leave that aside. Here’s how Brady and Belichick how out-prepared the competition during their two-decade run of dominance.

The Patriots Much Heralded Preparation

What set New England apart in tactics

NFL coaches famously spend lawyerly hours designing game plans to thwart their opponents. Understanding tendencies helps them call the right plays at the right time against a specific defensive or offensive configuration. Brady went deep, detailing exactly what that looks like:

“We'd go through every single play on the call sheet, and we'd do exactly what we did, okay? This is a play. This is the run. What's the one thing that can mess this run-up? Oh, a safety blitz off the right side. Okay, great. What do you want to do if that happens? So I'd walk to the line of scrimmage. That call was made. I'd break the huddle. I'd look to the line of scrimmage. I'd say, okay, the only problem I have on this play is if the safety's blitzing off the right side. And then I would just look for it. Oh, and he only did it, let's say, 5% of the time."

That hyper-specificity gave the Patriots the jump on their competition, leading to 249 wins to just 75 losses with 17 division titles and six Super Bowls. Of course, they played in one of the worst divisions in football for most of that time, but there’s no denying that level of greatness over such an extended period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Belichick holds the record for most playoff wins with 31 while Brady holds the records for career wins (264), regular season wins (230) and playoff wins (34).

Brady also said that extra attention to detail wasn’t commonplace across the league:

"So most coaches would just say, I just run the play, whatever. If they get lucky and call at the same time, one for them. And that's not how I played, because that one play could mean everything. So I would say, no, no, no, no. If it's a 5% chance it could happen, what should I do if it happens? So we're all on the same page."

With his unparalleled body of work, it’s hard to argue with the results. If we’re lucky, Brady will take 20 percent of that preparation into the announcing booth, and we’ll all reap the benefits. Brady, who collected a 10-year, $375 million contract from Fox, will make his NFL broadcasting debut in a Week 1 game featuring the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Cleveland Browns.

