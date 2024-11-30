Tom Brady found a way to out-drive long-ball specialist Bryson DeChambeau, and aired the footage on his YouTube channel.

A seven-time Super Bowl champion in NFL, Brady continues to attract attention regardless of whether he's broadcasting with Fox, or creating his own content. Though there's a 16-year age gap between the 47-year-old Brady and 31-year-old DeChambeau, the pair joined forces as part of the golfer's must-watch "Break 50" series, in which he teams up with a celebrity, or an athlete, to try and dominate golf courses across America.

As part of the collaboration, Brady seemed to want to see if there was any way he could out-drive DeChambeau — who has been known to hit the ball well over 350 yards on the PGA Tour, and, more recently, LIV Golf.

DeChambeau is known to reach those distances because, rather than an eight or nine degree loft on his driver, he hits with five degrees of loft. This reduces the amount of spin and, because of his extraordinary swing speed, he can maximize distances off the tee box. To offset this scientific approach, Brady placed a creative handicap on DeChambeau.

How Tom Brady Out-Drove Bryson DeChambeau

Brady forced DeChambeau to use a women's driver, and a senior's driver

Close

For the purpose of Brady's experiment, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback didn't allow DeChambeau to use any of his customized equipment, and instead, forced upon him one shot with five different standardized drivers.

With the first ball, Brady his his own drive 333 yards. To which DeChambeau had to match with a 14-degree ladies flex driver, that he managed to hit 282 yards. With the second, Brady said: "Now I'm going to start swinging hard," before tonking the ball 334 yards. DeChambeau's second chance to out-drive Brady was with a 12-degree senior flex driver, which he hit 306 yards.

With DeChambeau getting closer the lower the loft of driver face he was hitting with, the pressure was on Brady to continue to hit further, however, he failed to put the nail in the coffin as he hit the ball off the toe of the face, to hit it 292 yards. This time, DeChambeau had a 12-degree driver with a regular flex. which he hit 293 yards.

Brady hit his fourth drive 323 yards, which is the average distance on the PGA Tour. DeChambeau then stepped up with a 323-yard drive of his own — still 10 yards short of Brady's best — which he hit with a 10.5 degree club face.

With Brady's final attempt, he hit it 339 yards. Now, DeChambeau had his best chance to out-drive Brady as he was handed a club face with a 9 degree loft, which he smashed 321 yards despite accidentally snapping the golf shaft.

"I out-drove Bryson DeChambeau," a giddy Tom Brady said.

DeChambeau then got out his own, customized equipment to remind Brady he can't out-drive him without a handicap, hitting the ball a distance of 356 yards.

Watch the entire clip right here: