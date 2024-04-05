Highlights The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills completed a blockbuster trade involving star Stefon Diggs.

During Capital One's The Match in 2022, Tom Brady warned Josh Allen of Diggs potentially forcing his way out of town.

The Bills will struggle to replicate their recent offensive success sans their WR1.

The AFC playoff picture got a big shake up on Wednesday, as the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills completed a blockbuster trade that will see Stefon Diggs team up with young phenom C.J. Stroud as the Texans make their push to become serious AFC Super Bowl contenders.

Josh Allen is going to have difficulties next season living up to his own lofty standard now that Diggs and Gabe Davis have skipped town, leaving him with Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Dalton Kincaid as his top receivers heading into next season.

However, perhaps Allen won't be caught off guard by the sudden depletion in his receiving talent. That's because two years ago, during Capital One's The Match, Tom Brady warned Allen of exactly this situation:

I got my boy Mike [Evans] here ready to catch. I don't even know, who caught Aaron's? Davante left him and Tyreek left you, Patrick. Josh—don't worry, someone's going to leave you too.

Brady's comments come within the context of both Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers (the other competitors on the golf course that day) losing their star receivers, Tyreek Hill and Davanate Adams, respectively. Brady, of course, was riding high after winning his seventh ring alongside his own star receiver, Mike Evans.

Elite wideouts have a long history of getting up to all kinds of antics—just ask Brady about Antonio Brown—so the "prediction" didn't come out of left field. Still, Allen will now have to perform at an even higher level if the Bills hope to overcome Mahomes in the AFC playoffs.

Allen Will Have to Replicate Mahomes' Success Without Hill

Brady's words have proven prophetic for Bills' QB1

Brady's comments came a week before The Match took place, which he and Rodgers eventually won by one hole. Though seen as nothing more than playful trash talk at the time, his comments have proven prescient for the Bills' star quarterback.

Since Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, Mahomes has won back-to-back Super Bowls and Super Bowl MVPs. He was also awarded his second league MVP trophy for his superlative 2022 campaign. All in all, he's proven himself as the undisputed best quarterback in the NFL.

Things haven't been as rosy for Rodgers since Davante Adams was shipped to the Las Vegas Raiders. He struggled through arguably the worst season of his career in 2022, and then proceeded to play four snaps for the New York Jets before tearing his Achilles last year. There's optimism that he can return to form this upcoming season, though he'll be playing in his age-40 season as he recovers from a notoriously fickle injury.

Brady has since retired following the 2022 campaign. He and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South in his final season, though they fell short in their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. In the end, it was he who left Mike Evans, rather than the other way around.

Allen will have to try and follow Mahomes' path if the Bills are going to continue competing with the upper echelon of AFC contenders next season, a list that now includes Diggs and the Texans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Mahomes has won more playoff games since Tyreek Hill was traded (7) than Josh Allen has won in his entire career (5).

Losing Diggs won't be the end of the world for a team as talented as Buffalo, but they'll likely be demonstrably worse next season without their WR1. Perhaps Allen can get some advice from Brady on how to handle a serious amount of roster turnover.

