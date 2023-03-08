Tom Brady has reiterated his desire to stay retired for the upcoming season, and he has done it in the most adorable way ever.

When Tom Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL he made it pretty clear that it was ‘for good’. He even went one step further in making sure that there was no way back, or at the very least it would be a little bit harder for him to come back, when he filed paperwork with the league to make it officially official.

At the age of 45 (46 by the time the 2023 season will start), it seems as though Brady’s body has had enough, or perhaps it’s that given how bad the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were last season, he didn’t want to go through a rebuild with them, or go through the process of signing with a new team once again, and just called it quits.

But despite all of that, there has still been some talk within various circles of the media that have tried to convince us that he’s going to be coming back once again.

Tom Brady just taking a break, or calling it a day?

A few weeks ago, NFL Insider Albert Breer pointed out that it might be possible to convince Brady to come back to playing again once the preseason rolled around and he started to get the itch to strap on the helmet and shoulder pads once his ‘body clock’ told him it was time for football.

Meanwhile yesterday, you had prominent NFL figure Rich Eisen passing on a rumour that he had heard during the recent NFL Combine about Brady possibly joining the Miami Dolphins if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t able to fully recover from the concussion problems that he had last year.

But it seems as though Brady wants to put any and all suggestions to bed as he took to Twitter yesterday with a firm, yet somewhat heartwarming message:

Tom Brady putting family first

Given how Brady has given so much of his life to the game of football, and perhaps given some of the off-field issues that he’s had to deal with this season, it probably is time for him to get to spend some time with his family, and you can’t really begrudge him that, especially when he puts it in the terms he did above.

You just have to what his on-the-field life would have looked like if his off-the-field one was any different, would he have been playing this long or would he have called it a day much sooner?