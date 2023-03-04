Tom Brady looked barely anything like the G.O.A.T that we have come to recognise when he stepped out during the NFL Combine back in 2000.

This week some of college football’s best players make the trip to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, an event that in some cases could make or break where a player will be coming when their names are announced during April’s NFL Draft.

For all of them, this could very well make or break their NFL careers, as a bad showing (either on the field during the drills or off it during the interview process) could see them plummet down the pecking order and see their start to NFL lives take a bit of a hit if they go from a projected starter to a backup.

But if there’s one man that can demonstrate how to bounce back from being drafted low and making good use of your NFL career, it’s Tom Brady, who had to go through all the same drills that these players went through back in the year 2000.

Tom Brady takes his first steps into the NFL

The most famous thing you probably know about Tom Brady and the 2000 combine is the now infamous photo of him standing shirtless, a far cry from the physique we’re used to seeing him with these days:

But Brady did a lot more at the combine than just stand there though, he went through a number of drills to showcase his arm and his speed (which he didn’t exactly have a lot of, but he seemed to make it work over the course of his career it’s fair to say).

Video: Tom Brady works out during the 2000 NFL Combine:

Tom Brady shows why you should never judge a book by it’s cover

He obviously did something wrong at the Combine, because despite coming off of a very good career in college, he was famously taken with the 199th pick in that year’s draft, and we all know what went on to happen from there, so let that be something of a lesson.

Whilst there might be players who look good this week, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are going to pan out well when it comes to being a professional player. And if a player struggles, then we shouldn’t be calling them a ‘bust’ just yet, because we might be writing them off too soon.