If you didn't know, Tom Brady had an extremely impressive career in the NFL. The longtime New England Patriots' quarterback led his franchise to not one, not two, not three... but six Super Bowl titles across 20 seasons in Foxborough. With him running the show, the Patriots went from being among 16 teams to have not won a championship in 2001 to a tie for the most rings of any franchise just 17 years later.

As a token of their appreciation ahead of his team Hall of Fame induction, owner Robert Kraft gifted Brady another ring of epic proportion that represented the "great memory" of his two-decade stint with the club.

While no official details on this jewel have been revealed, one glance is all you need to see that it rivals each one of Brady's seven pieces of Super Bowl victory memorabilia. It also raises one important question about how Brady will organize his bling.

Which Finger Will Brady Reserve For This Ring?

He's running out of space to wear his mementos

Back in 2021, Brady engaged in the viral Twitter trend of "How It Started vs. How It's Going". For the first aspect, the then 43-year-old active player, fresh off his lone Super Bowl triumph with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared two photos from his earliest days in New England. To cover the second, he flexed on the entire sports world by channeling Boston Celtics' legend Bill Russell and showing off all his rings at once.

In the image, the lone finger not occupying a ring is Brady's left pinkie. It would be the logical place for his Pats' Hall of Fame piece, except it also appears to be much larger than the one attached to his left ring finger, which appears to be from New England's Super Bowl 39 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the 21 seasons where he started 12 or more contests, Tom Brady failed to post a double-digit win total twice. As a Patriot, he failed to reach the 10-victory plateau when appearing 12 or more times just once (2002).

In terms of comfort, it may make sense to slide that ring over to the smaller digit. But you also don't want those newer, bigger jewels to clink against one another, so using the earlier pieces to space them out may be the move.

Whatever Brady decides, his solution will be short-lived. The Bucs could very well enshrine Brady in their own Hall of Fame in honor of his three-year run in "Tompa Bay" -- and, if necessary, make an exception to get him in sooner, as Kraft did -- and net him a ninth token. Beyond that, his pending Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in 2028 will assuredly secure him another.

