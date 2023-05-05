Tom Brady might be set to disappear from the NFL altogether after claims emerged about his TV deal with FOX.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback that ever played the game and the greatest player to ever play the game. With his 102,614 passing yards across the regular and the postseason, 737 touchdowns, 7 Super Bowl trophies, 5 Super Bowl MVP awards and 3 NFL regular season MVPs, his legacy on the league landscape was always going to stick around for some time.

And it appeared as though he was going to be able to keep reminding us of that legacy with his presence in the broadcast booth, as it was announced last year that he had signed a deal with FOX to be a colour commentator for them in a deal that would see him paid $375m over the course of ten years.

Brady had initially stated in wake of his most recent retirement that he wouldn’t be starting the deal until 2024 so that he could prepare for the job properly (although you imagine he might want to have a year to totally reset himself after his 20+ year career), but now it seems as though he might not be taking the job on at all.

Tom Brady backing out of the broadcast booth?

According to Andrew Marchand, who is a sports media columnist for the New York Post, he has spoken to multiple people who are close to Brady, and they think that it’s possible he ends up not taking on the job at all, claiming that the travel commitments might simply be too much for him and that he’d rather look to make the money in some other line of work.

Video: Andrew Marchand discusses Tom Brady’s future in the broadcast booth:

Would Tom Brady balk at that kind of job?

As Marchand says, there is an element of ‘cry me a river’ for a job that would take up less than half the year and see him paid $37.5m a year, something that I’m sure most of us (who know enough about the sport) would be more than willing to do.

But as Marchand also hints at, he might just decide that he wants to make his money elsewhere. He has shown during his time in the league that he is very attractive to corporations with the number of endorsements that he has, and now that he isn’t focused on football, he might be inclined to take on more of them.

It certainly will be interesting to see if he does stick out this thing with FOX, or if he decides to call it quits and focus on something else.