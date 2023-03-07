Rich Eisen has been speaking about a possible move that Tom Brady could make ahead of the 2023 season despite his retirement from the NFL.

Tom Brady could very well be tempted out of retirement, and there is one team that we need to keep an eye out for him joining, Rich Eisen has claimed.

It seems as though Tom Brady is still managing to find a way to stay relevant and part of the discussion around the National Football League. Even if he doesn’t necessarily want to, there are going to be rumours floating around about him probably until he’s 50.

Although part of that is his own doing. Even though he has filed all the paperwork with the league, a pretty strong indicator that this retirement is going to stick this time unlike last year, the fact that he says that he will not start his new career as a broadcaster with FOX until 2024 kind of leaves open the possibility that should the right offer come along, he might find his way back into the league.

And according to what broadcaster Rich Eisen heard during last week’s NFL Combine, there is one team that we should watch out for that might be in a position to tempt Brady to come aboard.

Tom Brady set to move back to the AFC East?

Speaking on his own show, Eisen noted that given the concerns that will be circling around Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following his multiple concussion issues last season, should things fall in a certain way that means he can’t play this season, then the Dolphins might look to extend an olive branch and bring in their old division rival from his days with the New England Patriots.

Video: Rich Eisen discusses the possibility of Tom Brady returning for the Miami Dolphins (starting at 6:34):

It should be worth noting that the Dolphins of course had made plans in the past to try and bring Brady down to South Beach, but their plans ultimately fell through, so it’s not as if the team would be working from a standing start in terms of their preparations for bringing him on board.

Would Tom Brady really make one more move?

It certainly would be a bold move for the Dolphins to make, but understandable. Given how well they did last year in making it to the playoffs, the weapons that they have to work with and the unreliability of Tua, then making a move for the quarterback who finished 3rd in passing yards and had the most completions in the league last year (showing he can still sling it even at his age), would be the smart move.

But given how Brady has been acting since his retirement, and the way he said ‘for good’ in his retirement video, this one seems like it is going to stick, so it would take an awful lot to convince him to change his mind, and just the proximity to where his family live might not be enough to make it happen.