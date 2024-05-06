Highlights Netflix debuted Tom Brady's roast series, featuring big names in comedy and Patriots stars.

Brady will executive produce more roasts while gearing up for a lead announcer role at Fox.

The roast featured teammates and opponents taking hilarious jabs at Brady's legacy.

Since entering the streaming game, Netflix has become the home of several major comedy specials and now the service is focusing on roasts as well. On Sunday night, Netflix debuted The Greatest Roast of All-Time: Tom Brady.

It was one of the first times that Netflix has done a live event, and while it went smoothly, at about three hours of run time, it nearly tripled the length of the previous longest Comedy Central roast of all-time.

Some of the biggest names in comedy were in attendance, such as Kevin Hart, Bert Kreischer, and the 'Roastmaster General' Jeff Ross. Of course, many famous New England Patriots figures were there too, like Rob Gronkowski, Robert Kraft, and Bill Belichick, the latter two of whom somewhat buried the hatchet with a little help from Hart.

Brady retired following the 2022 campaign and spent the 2023 football season largely out of the public eye. But he will be taking to the booth for the 2024 season as a lead announcer for FOX's football broadcasts. He also made a deal with Netflix to executive produce several more roasts, the first of which was last night.

Brady's Teammates Were More Than Willing to Have Fun With Him

Opponents like Peyton Manning were there as well

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick was one of the first non-comedians to hit the stage, and he wanted to answer the question of who was responsible for the Patriots Dynasty. "Was it Brady," he asked. "Was it me? Was it Brady? Was it me? In reality, the truth of the matter is it was both of us. Because of me.”

Julian Edelman also took to the stage and made some jokes about his famous bromance with his former quarterback. The former wide receiver also got in one of the best jokes of the night when he noted that Brady was, "Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend’s ex-husband."

Will Ferrell, as he did previously for the Justin Bieber roast in 2015, was there in character as Ron Burgundy from the Anchorman films. He said of the quarterback:

I never liked you Tom in all my years of watching professional football. I never saw a more boring quarterback. He actually made me look forward to all the fun and laughter of a Bill Belichick postgame interview.

The comedian also delivered one of the most succinct and punchy jokes about a subject everyone was expecting to get more traction during the roast: Eli Manning.

Peyton Manning, Eli's older brother and Brady's most iconic rival, was also in attendance. Brady got a great shot in at Manning, saying, "Thank you so much for coming out to L.A. to do this. I know sometimes you live in Denver, and sometimes you live in Louisiana, but you’ll always live in my shadow."

Randy Moss also had a funny bit asking Tom Brady why he didn't try to cheat while the Hall of Fame wideout was there from 2007-2010. And Gronkowski played into the whole "big dummy" persona that the other roasters placed on him perfectly. Here's a full list of the people who got a word in at the roast:

Rich Eisen (Intro)

Kevin Hart (Host)

Jeff Ross

Nikki Glaser

Sam Jay

Andrew Schulz

Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer

Tony Hinchcliffe

Kim Kardashian

Dana White

Ben Affleck

Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy

Bill Belichick

Drew Bledsoe

Julian Edelman

Rob Gronkowski

Randy Moss

Peyton Manning

Robert Kraft

Brady also sat a handful of his former teammates on stage in a row behind the roasters as a nod to their impact on his career. Some of these included Rodney Harrison, Willie McGinest, Matt Light, and LaVonte David.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady is currently available to watch on Netflix.