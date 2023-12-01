Highlights Tom Brady criticizes the current state of the NFL, citing a lack of excellence, coaching, and player development compared to the past.

Brady blames safety rule changes, time commitment issues, and universities' failure to prepare players for the drop in quality.

His arguments are challenged by evidence showing a decrease in defensive penalties, an increase in offensive penalties, and a decline in scoring across the league due to defensive adjustments and the influx of young quarterbacks.

Tom Brady, the most decorated quarterback of all time, recently set fire to the NFL's current standard of play, telling Stephen A. Smith on the latter's show:

There’s a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL. I don’t see the excellence that I saw in the past. I think the coaching isn’t as good as it was. I don’t think the development of young players is as good as it was. I don’t think the schemes are as good as they were.

The famous New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB went on to lay the blame on safety rule changes, a lack of time commitment across organizations, and universities’ failure to prepare players for the next level. It's rather convenient that Brady’s observing this massive drop-off just as he enters retirement. But is he right? Here’s an examination of Brady’s comments and other possible explanations for said “mediocrity.”

Related Breaking down the 2024 NFL Draft odds of the 5 teams in the race for the No. 1 pick A look at the odds and options for the five teams racing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brady bemoans NFL slackers

The future HOF QB, who played until 45, had a legendary work ethic

There’s a lot less time that people are spending on it. That’s just the reality. When I started, there was a lot more time we spent on it.

Obviously, Brady’s inspiring TB12 work ethic deserves its due. However, it seems highly unlikely that the NFL switched to the in-vogue four-day work week just as he became a retiree. In fact, in 2011, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement limited two-a-days, in-season padded practices, and training camps. That was three years before Brady went on to win Super Bowls at the end of the 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 seasons.

Tom Terrific complains of soft offensive players

Offensive players need to protect themselves. It’s not up to a defensive player to protect an offensive player. A defensive player needs to protect himself. ... I think a lot of the way that the rules have come into play have allowed this ― you can essentially play carefree and then if anyone hits you hard, there’s a penalty.

This ranks as the most deluded “Back in my day, we walked to school uphill both ways” piece of his whole diatribe. Brady’s talking like he played when Ronnie Lott removed part of his pinky or when players used casts as clubs. The league started making rule changes for health and safety in 2002, just two years after Brady entered the league.

They actually changed the rules so defensive players couldn’t tackle quarterbacks below the knees, specifically because Brady and Carson Palmer got hurt. Also, in his latter years, Brady would scream at officials for flags when defensive players called him mean names. Now, he supposedly played in the league’s most rough and tumble era?

Yes, just about every game, a quarterback gets blown on inappropriately or a wide receiver gets legally crushed, which draws a frustrating flag for fans. Unfortunately, that’s part of the league trying to keep players from ending up with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). All walks of life, including the NFL, change over time, not just in the two years since Brady started yelling on his porch.

Old man yells at clouds

The stats in 2023 don't seem to bear out Brady's points

Former quarterback Alex Smith poked some reasonable holes in Brady’s criticism on ESPN, harping on the fact that Brady hasn't been retired long enough to talk about the "current game" like he wasn't a part of it just one year ago in 2022. Smith went even further by saying that the AFC East in which Brady played was the "most uncompetitive division.. in NFL history."

The numbers also go against Brady’s case. According to Warren Sharp, defensive penalties have actually dropped over the past two years and offensive penalties have risen. Defensive pass interference yardage specifically is down 15 percent over the last two years when comparing the first six weeks.

NFL scoring is actually down

2023's average combined score is lowest since 2009

Scoring across the league is down, there’s no question about that. But it’s been declining for four years. This season’s 43.4 averaged combined score is the lowest since 2009. In 2010, the league made sweeping changes to roughing the passer and illegal hits over the middle, which, what do you know, helped offenses enormously. And who took advantage of those rule changes as much as anyone? Tom Brady.

Year Avg Points/Game Per Team Change/Previous Year 2023 21.7 -0.2 2022 21.9 -1.1 2021 23.0 -1.8 2020 24.8 +2.0 2019 22.8 -0.5 2018 23.3 +1.6 2017 21.7 -1.1 2016 22.8 0 2015 22.8 +0.2 2014 22.6 -0.8

The real reason scoring is down primarily has to do with two things. First, defenses have finally caught up to offenses after getting bludgeoned for about a decade. Second, there are more young quarterbacks than ever.

A copycat league

When something works in the NFL, it doesn't take long for the rest to catch on

Once offenses realized that throwing the ball was far more efficient, it began a passing revolution. The home run ball was in and quarterbacks (and Patrick Mahomes especially) embarrassed defenses across the league.

Eventually, defenses said, "no more of the long ball stuff. We’re putting both safeties in a two-high shell, and we’re going to make you work the ball down the field in small increments." That strategy has gained a lot of popularity around the league, which has stymied offenses as they try to adjust.

The pervasiveness of green quarterbacks comes thanks to the rookie wage scale. Teams realized the biggest advantage in football is a cheap QB on a rookie deal (see Brock Purdy). Therefore, teams looking to the future realized there’s no point in playing an aging veteran if they can’t make the playoffs. It makes sense to try out as many late draft picks as possible to see if one hits. If they do, you’ve got an economical play caller to build around.

The Washington Commanders did exactly that this season, starting fifth-rounder Sam Howell over dependable veteran Jacoby Brissett, whose cap hit is $8.5 million, almost 10 times more than Howell's, which is just over $960,000.

The numbers bear it out. This season has seen 10 first-year quarterbacks starting games, breaking the previous record of nine set in 2019. In Week 1, the average age ranked as the youngest since 1957. And that was before Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Joe Burrow were all lost for the season.

Youth equals mistakes in any industry, and the NFL is no different. Tom Brady might be right that there’s some mediocrity around the league and that violence and physicality are slowly being legislated out of the game. But most likely, that’s just cyclical, and it surely didn’t start right as he walked out the door.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.