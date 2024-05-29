Highlights Tom Brady was asked about his thoughts on some of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Tom Brady has been keeping busy ever since his second retirement from the NFL.

The legendary quarterback went on The Herd early on Monday morning, and was asked about his thoughts on some of the smartest quarterbacks to play the game. Brady listed a few predictable options, such as Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and John Elway, who he described as "all-time great quarterbacks."

However, there was one more name that Brady mentioned: Philip Rivers. Although Rivers usually doesn't get lumped in with players like this, Brady gave him some credit as well:

Do you use the information, are you willing to study, and go through the intricate details of the game. Like Drew Brees was, like Peyton Manning was, like Philip Rivers was, like some of the all-time greats—John Elway was—some of the all-time great quarterbacks were.

Again, while Rivers was an excellent quarterback, he doesn't get as much credit as some of his counterparts.

As a Los Angeles Charger, Rivers had his fair share of shortcomings, and his lack of postseason success could play a part in the reason why he doesn't get as much recognition as he might deserve. Still, Rivers had an outstanding career, and it's good to see him get some flowers from Brady here.

Rivers Had An Impressive NFL Career

Despite a lack of postseason success, Rivers was dominant during his time in the league

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Having your name brought up in the same sentence as players like Brees, Manning, and Elway is a complement for any quarterback. Rivers is one of the few quarterbacks to play the game that deserves to be compared among the all-time greats.

During his 17-year career, Rivers was one of the most consistently impressive quarterbacks the sport has seen. His consistency is evidenced by his ability to stay on the field, as Rivers took part in every single game he had the chance to. Rivers never missed a game throughout his career, and this included him playing through a torn ACL in the playoffs one year.

Phillip Rivers Career Statistics (Min. 3,000 Att.) Category Rivers All-Time QB Rank Games 244 9th Comp. % 64.9% T-10th Yards 63,440 6th TDs 421 6th INTs 209 T-25th Yards/Attempt 7.8 T-5th Passer Rating 95.2 11th

Rivers didn't just stay on the field; he dominated during his time out there. During the final 13 years of his career, from 2008 to 2020, Rivers threw for at least 4,000 yards every season, with the 2012 season serving as the only exception.

Rivers also posted an impressive 421 career passing touchdowns, compared to just 209 interceptions on his 8,134 attempts. Rivers also led the NFL in passing yards in 2010, with an astonishing 4,710 yards. Finally, Rivers was able to stretch the field year in and year out, leading the league in yards per attempt in 2008, 2009, and 2010.

Brady specifically mentioned Rivers' knowledge of the game, which was a huge key to his sustained success. Although he did have weapons with the Chargers, the team failed to set him up with the same supporting cast that players like Brees, Manning, and Elway were able to work with.

As a result, Rivers had to elevate his surrounding offense, which requires the QB to look for any and every competitive advantage he can.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rivers racked up the accolades during his long tenure in the league. Over his 17-year career, Rivers finished third in MVP-voting in 2009, fourth in Offensive Player of the Year-voting in 2008, 2009 and 2010, won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2013, and was named to the Pro Bowl eight times.

If there's one opinion you should trust when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks, it's Brady's. Nobody knows the position better than he does, and him singing Rivers' praises should prove how impressive the greatest Chargers quarterback of all-time truly was—and maybe it will serve to revive his argument for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as his candidacy has been one of the most hotly-debated over the last few years.

