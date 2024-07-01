Highlights Tom Brady regrets not taking time to enjoy more of his career while it happened.

He plans on enjoying the next phase of his life more, which will be as a commentator for Fox Sports.

His intense dedication and preparation played a key role in his success, so maybe his seriousness was a key part of his achievements.

As one of the greatest football players of all time, it may raise eyebrows when Tom Brady talks about his regrets despite the most decorated NFL career of all-time.

However, when on 'The Pivot' podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion discussed how there was one aspect of his football career that he wishes he had handled differently as he started to get older in the league:

When I see these young players, I see like Patrick [Mahomes] out there at quarterback, running around, laughing, having fun, I’m like, ‘I used to be like that!... I just got too serious, but, again, I can only look back and think, ‘Okay, if I do it again, which I’ll never do it again, I would be different.’ But the reality is, you can’t. Now, next phase in life, enjoy it a little more.

The next phase for Brady will be on TV as the NFL legend is heading to the broadcast booth to cover Sunday afternoon games for Fox Sports. He signed a 10-year, $375 million deal that makes him the highest-paid commentator ever, and many are expecting big things from him in that department.

The Give and Take of the Grind

Brady's Intensity Played a Key Role In Success

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The burdens of expectations can, of course, take away the enjoyment of things you love. However, part of what made Brady great was his dedication and unwillingness to break. Whether it was crafting an unusual diet & training regime in the later years of his career—the so-called 'TB12 Method'—or the next level preparation he put in week in and week out, it all seemed to pay off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tom Brady's 35 career playoff wins are more than 27 NFL franchises. Only the Patriots, 49ers, Steelers, Packers, and Cowboys have more.

Perhaps Brady means that he wishes he had taken in his accomplishments more, and learned to appreciate his successes as they happened. As one Andy Bernard said in the finale of the sitcom The Office: "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you actually left them."

But even then, there's a chance that leads to the fire and hunger to endure a season-long chase for a Super Bowl ring could have faded for the longtime New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller.

Ultimately, it's hard to think Brady truly regrets anything about his NFL career too much, as the quarterback is one of the most decorated athletes in the world. His processes were next-level, but it added to the narrative and story surrounding him.

Heading into his next phase as a color commentator, he'll be able to loosen up and enjoy it more, though no doubt his meticulous preparation will continue to be a big part of his professional process.

Source: The Pivot Podcast

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.