Highlights AI enhances various industries, even in sports like the NFL, allowing for advanced analytics.

Tom Brady is leveraging AI to prepare for his broadcasting debut, showcasing his commitment to excellence.

Despite skepticism, Brady's extensive experience as a player should help him in the booth.

Whether it be ChatGPT spitting out an entire dissertation on the best cocktail recipes in a matter of seconds or Siri on an iPhone telling its user the temperature outside, artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming more enriched in our daily lives.

From elementary school to military training, AI has a wide variety of advantages and benefits that weren't available before the introduction of the technology. These benefits even bleed into the wide world of sports, including the NFL.

While the majority of AI usage around the NFL is most likely focused on data-driven statistics, legendary quarterback Tom Brady has taken a slightly unorthodox approach to his training regime and is utilizing AI to prepare for his first live broadcast, according to BizTech Magazine.

While attending Cisco Live, an annual conference for IT professionals that offers first-class technical information, Brady spoke about how he's getting ready to step into the booth with his new partner, Kevin Burkhardt:

I’m about to start my broadcasting career on Fox, and I’m using AI in the preparation for that so I can better understand the matchups, the plays, and different situations that come up in the game.

Related Tom Brady's FOX Debut Will Feature 2 Iconic Franchises In Week 1 Legendary QB Tom Brady will make his broadcasting debut on Fox with a Week 1 Game featuring the Cowboys and Browns.

After a 23-year career, no one knows the game quite like the seven-time Super Bowl champ

Credit: Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's worth noting that there is a chance these AI-based comments aren't entirely authentic from Brady. After all, beyond being a retired NFL legend, Brady is a businessman. Reports state that Elton John was paid $5 million to perform at Cisco Live, so it's safe to say Brady wasn't attending or speaking without a handsome chunk of change being sent his way.

It's also puzzling to imagine how Brady is utilizing AI to his benefit when he already has 23 years of NFL experience to lean on while in the broadcast booth. With that being said, Brady is known for being somewhat of a perfectionist in anything he participates in, and it wouldn't be surprising if he was taking advantage of every possible resource at his disposal before venturing into the daunting world of sports media.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tom Brady is set to earn $37.5 million for the 2024 NFL season.

Several former players, such as Tony Romo, have seen success in the booth as the color commentator by leaning into their knowledge of the game from a player's perspective. While guys like Al Michaels and Joe Buck are quality broadcasters in their own right, a degree in journalism or broadcasting provides a different perspective than years of being on the field, in the heat of the action.

FOX Sports had to cough up a pretty penny to bring Brady's knowledge on board. The network set a new benchmark for broadcasting contracts with a 10-year deal worth $375 million to secure the iconic QB.

Whether AI actually plays a part in Brady's success in the booth will be tough to measure. Regardless, fans can expect to hear Brady's voice live in the booth for the first time on September 8 for a Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

Source: BizTech Magazine

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.