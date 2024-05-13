Highlights Tom Brady's broadcasting debut with FOX Sports will be for a Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

FOX Sports put together a 10-year deal worth $375 million to bring Brady to the network.

Brady's debut as a broadcaster was delayed for one year until the 2024 season.

Few broadcasting debuts in sports history have been as anticipated as legendary quarterback Tom Brady's with FOX Sports—and now we know when it will finally happen and which teams he'll be calling.

FOX Sports announced on May 13 that Brady will step into the booth for the first time for a Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland—the network's featured "America's Game of the Week" to open the season.

FOX attached a video of Brady talking with Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end and Fox pundit and presenter Michael Strahan to make it official:

Amazing. Obviously, having the Cowboys on is a huge draw as American's Team ... that's going to get a little hard for me to say because that's been the competition for a long time. I know how important they are to this network ... Dak Prescott, finally seeing if he can come through ...

Brady's jab at Prescott was met with an audible reaction from the audience.

"Did that slip out?" Brady asked, smiling.

FOX Coughed Up Hundreds of Millions to Bring Brady to Network

Seven-time Super Bowl champion has reported net worth close to $300 million

Famed Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith as well as the Browns social media team seemed more excited than Brady after the Week 1 announcement.

The manner of the announcement, with Brady and Strahan riffing with each other on-stage, further confirmed how easy and cool Brady has become on the mic and in front of the camera, which should lead to some excellent and entertaining commentating on Sunday afternoons.

In order to get Brady to come over to the broadcasting booth after he retired from the NFL following the 2022 season, FOX Sports had to put together a deal unlike any in sports broadcasting history—reported 10-year contract worth $375 million.

They also had to wait. In February 2023, directly following his retirement, Brady announced on Colin Cowherd's show that he wouldn't make his broadcasting debut until the 2024 season.

For me, I want to be great at what I do. Talking with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me.

Brady could be worth the wait. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is a guaranteed ratings bonanza for any network.

Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady" that aired live on May 5 racked up 2 million views in the first hours after its debut, making it the No. 6 most watched show of the week on the streaming service. But more important than the viewership was how well Brady did while sitting and allowing people to hurl jabs at him for three hours before coming on to cap it off with an epic comeback on the mic.

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL, winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one more Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player holds NFL records for career quarterback wins (251), career completions (7,753), career passing touchdowns (649), career passing yards (89,214), Pro Bowl selections (15), and so many more.

Brady also made it to the Super Bowl three more times with the Patriots, losing twice to the New York Giants and once to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady, 46 years old, is also the oldest NFL MVP (40 years old), oldest Super Bowl MVP (43 years old) and the oldest quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl (44 years old).

Now, it's time for the second act.

