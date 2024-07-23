Highlights The beds being used for athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics have already come under scrutiny from some of the Olympians.

Back problems have already been reported by some of the athletes, with the beds being made of cardboard so that they can be recycled.

Tom Daley, a Team GB diver, took to socials to show fans what the beds were like and just how sturdy & comfy they truly were.

British swimmer Tom Daley was one of many Olympians to show off the cardboard-frame beds that athletes will sleep on during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and once again, much like a few years ago, it's become a huge talking point going into the Games.

As the legendary competition approaches the start of its 30th edition, the topic of the athletes' sleeping and living conditions has once again come to question, as they did during the previous Olympics at Tokyo 2021.

Daley shared a video on his Instagram, letting followers see what the beds look like with the cardboard frame, mattress topper, and sturdy mattress, topped up with a Paris 2024 duvet. He then showed the bed's sturdiness in action by jumping on top of the bed repeatedly.

The video ends with Daley landing on all fours on the bed before getting off with a slight chuckle, making fans in the comments section believe that this was a throwback to the whole "anti-sex" debacle about these beds that came during the Tokyo Olympics.

The Controversy Behind the Olympic Beds

The claim made by former 5000m Olympic medalist Paul Chelimo during the last Olympics was a massive topic of discourse, though, the videos made by Daley and other athletes jumping on the very same beds give fans the idea that it wouldn't be the case.

Daley wasn't the only athlete to give a visual insight into the bed situation, with the likes of Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan giving a more entertaining demonstration of the sturdiness by flipping and diving atop his bed.

The beds are said to be the same type as the ones used for Tokyo, with a video on the Olympics' official YouTube channel showcasing its three different models that allow athletes of different builds to adjust the length of the bed to how it suits them the best. The beds are of 100% recyclable materials and are planned to be recycled once the competition is over, so they are a big positive in terms of sustainability.

The beds are deemed uncomfortable by most athletes

The question marks over comfort still reigns supreme as the topic of discussion, and it would not be the first time as this concern was also well-documented in Tokyo. Many athletes complained about the soreness that the beds were causing for their backs, which can prove problematic come the day they compete for a chance at a medal.

Australia's Tilly Kearns, preparing for the water polo event, said on her social media account: “It’s actually rock solid. You can flip them over, apparently, to a softer side, but this was the softer side!” Kearns's roommate commented during the video that their "back was about to fall off."

However, not all athletes are as concerned about the sleeping arrangements. Experienced Olympian fencer Katharine Holmes revealed during a conversation with a reporter from Business Insider that the lack of comfort was much like past events, and she believed it's not that big of a concern.

She said: "You know, it's fine, I don't wake up in the middle of the night in screaming agony. It's not the most comfortable bed that I've ever slept on, but it's fine. It's kind of funny that they are made from cardboard. They're actually pretty strong."

The Paris Olympics are set to start in just a few days, with the opening ceremony on the 26th of July. The entire event will last until the 11th of August and the likes of Daley will be ready to fight their way to the gold medal, regardless of their sleeping arrangements.