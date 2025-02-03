Everton have agreed a £10m deal to sign West Bromwich Albion winger Tom Fellows, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees are in the market to sign a new forward before the end of the window, with Dwight McNeil currently on the treatment table due to injury. The Toffees are still battling towards the bottom of the Premier League table, despite a resurgence in form under David Moyes.

According to a report from Nixon, Everton have agreed a £10m deal for West Brom winger Fellows. It's understood that he has now been given permission to travel for a medical, but Fellows is yet to agree terms with the Toffees. The young winger has been on Everton's radar for a while, before Moyes arrived at the club.

Fellows, described as 'unbelievable' by team-mate Karlan Grant, has been in fine form for West Brom off the right-hand side of attack. In the Championship this season, Fellows has provided 10 assists in just 26 starts, scoring two goals.

The Toffees are yet to officially make a new signing in the January transfer window so far, but reports have suggested that a deal to bring Flamengo attacking midfielder Charly Alcaraz to Goodison Park is complete, pending official announcement. The Toffees will be hoping to add more before the deadline considering their position in the Premier League, but their recent form allows them not to panic as much as they may have in previous years.