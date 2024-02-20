Highlights Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match against Bournemouth in December.

He has now had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) fitted into his chest following the incident.

Lockyer is hoping to return to football but has said he 'wouldn't go against any medical advice'.

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has shown off the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) he has had fitted in his chest. Lockyer, 29, collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match against Bournemouth in December.

It came just months after the defender suffered an atrial fibrillation in the Championship play-off final in May at Wembley. The Hatters would go on to defeat Coventry City on penalties, with Lockyer being forced to watch the remainder of the game from his hospital bed. However, the Wales international returned for the new campaign to captain his club in their first-ever season in the Premier League.

Football fans were left stunned when he fell to the ground against the Cherries. The game was eventually called off and has been rescheduled for next month. Rob Edwards' side are currently in the relegation zone but are level on points with 17th place Everton. The Hatters suffered a narrow defeat to Manchester United in their last game on Sunday.

Tom Lockyer shows off his newly-fitted defibrillator

The device is on hand to prevent any incidents from happening again

ICDs are designed to restart the heart instantly in case a similar incident occurs in the future for Lockyer. Speaking to Sky Sports, the defender revealed that there's a wire that monitors is heart rate, with the device designed to give him a shock if it goes outside certain parameters, saying:

''So, that's my battle wound. So, my defib sits in there. As you can see. And then there's a wire that runs across here (his chest) and then up to the heart in case it ever needs to go off. ''So that's constantly monitoring my heart rate, and if it goes outside certain parameters, it's designed to give me a shock. And yeah, that's the wire that runs up.''

Lockyer, who has 16 caps for his beloved Wales, went on to reveal how the device only needs changing once every decade, saying: ''I think that battery lasts 10 years. So, yeah, it only needs changing every 10 years, and hopefully, I'm never going to have to need it, but it's there as a precaution."

But he will listen to the advice from the medical team first

A real leader on the pitch, it's no surprise to see Lockyer chomping at the bit to return to the pitch. However, speaking to BBC Breakfast, the defender explained he wouldn't go against any medical advice:

''On the one hand I'm eternally grateful that, if I have to retire, I'm so lucky I've got to play in the Premier League, score in the Premier League, represent my country, all these incredible things. ''But, on the other hand I'm like: 'I'd love a bit more'. Obviously I wouldn't go against any medical advice, but it's far too early to say yet and there's bigger things on the horizon now with the baby. ''I would have to speak to the family before I'd consider returning to professional football - my focus is on the baby now.''

He went on to talk about his girlfriend, who was at the Bournemouth game, revealing she instantly knew it was serious: ''My girlfriend was at the game, and my dad.

''She was looking at me when it happened, because the ball was elsewhere, and she'd seen me go down. She said instantly she knew that it was serious. Her friend, who she was with, said she let out a massive scream that would live with her forever.''