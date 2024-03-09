Highlights Tom Thibodeau's player workload management is in question again, leading to injuries.

High MPG for key New York Knicks players, including Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby.

Thibodeau defends this playing style despite criticisms of overworking players.

Tom Thibodeau is once again in the media spotlight.

It’s not due to his team winning or showcasing the ability to have a legitimate playoff run. No, once again, questions surrounding a player’s workload.

Sitting at 37-26, the New York Knicks are in fourth place in the NBA Eastern Conference. With the playoffs right around the corner, no team can afford injuries to their star players. However, the Knicks have seen injuries to two of their most important pieces, leading to criticisms and critiques from the media.

And with the recent injury to All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, it seems such critiques hold merit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Knicks, Bulls, Suns, Hawks, Lakers, and Kings are the only teams in the league with multiple players playing at least 35 minutes per night.

Working Hard in New York

Questions arise about Knicks players' workload

During the March 3 contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brunson went down with a knee injury. What was feared to be a serious knee injury turned out to be a knee contusion. Thibodeau reported that Brunson went through most of the team’s scheduled practice on Thursday, but the criticisms remain.

Brunson is averaging 35.3 minutes per game on the season, up from the 27.9 per game he averages for his career.

Star forward Julius Randle is also experiencing a significant boost in minutes per game with Thibodeau as his head coach. Since Thibodeau joined the Knicks in 2021, Randle has averaged more than 35 minutes per game.

Before the injury to Brunson, the questions surrounding workload were aimed at Randle. Even new acquisition OG Anunoby has seen an increase in minutes. His 35.7 minutes per game rank as the second highest in his career. And now, like Randle and Brunson before him, Anunoby faces extended time missed with an injury that has sidelined him for 17 straight games.

2024 Knicks Key Players Player 2024 MPG Career MPG 2024 Games Missed Jalen Brunson 35.3 27.9 5 Julius Randle 35.4 32.0 17 OG Anunoby 35.7 29.0 17

Thibodeau has always defended the workload he inflicts on his players. He's a defensive guru whose scheme forces players to give more than they usually would. And that task usually falls on the starters more than most teams. The Knicks rank in the bottom three in the league in terms of minutes per game by bench players with a combined 78.7.

That's who Thibodeau is. He hasn't changed despite the mounting criticism in 2024 and didn't change during the summer league of 2000.

The Same as Always

Thibodeau has always shown these tendencies

Former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy tells a story of having two practices in a day during the 2000 summer league. One at 10 AM and 4 PM. An assistant at the time, Thibodeau was allowed to run the first practice.

"By the time Thibs left them off in the first practice, it was 3:15. I'm like, 'Tom, it's 3:15. They've only got 45 minutes.'"-Jeff Van Gundy

That was the summer of 2000. Thibodeau would leave the Knicks years later and join the Boston Celtics, where he would win a title as an assistant coach. Another stop where he installed a defensive mindset that led to success. But no stop bared more fruit than his first stop as head coach; his stint with the Chicago Bulls.

Everything seemed fine. The Bulls had their star in the youngest MVP in league history, Derrick Rose, and were winning. It seemed like every year Thibodeau and the Bulls took turns with the Paul George-led Indiana Pacers as to who would stand in the Miami Heat's way. But then the injuries took hold.

For Players' Minutes per Game Player Team MPG w/ Thibodeau Career MPG Karl Anthony-Towns MIN 35.2 34 Jimmy Butler MIN 36.2 33.2 Zach Lavine MIN 37.2 32.5 Derrick Rose CHI 33.45 30.5

Significant injuries to Rose led to criticism from members of the front office to monitor minutes more carefully. Criticisms that Thibodeau ultimately ignored. This led to his firing in May 2015 after winning over 60 percent of his games while in Chicago.

But the tough and demanding coaching style seems to only find resistance in the front office. Former players still swear by Thibodeau and, despite injuries, star players don't speak out against him. His stars produce and the teams he coaches often find themselves in the playoffs, like the Minnesota Timberwolves, who broke a 13-year playoff drought during his time there.

It comes with the territory when you hire a coach like Thibodeau. You will win, but the injuries will mount and in the case of his last two stops as a head coach, the front office may intervene. Death, taxes, and Thibodeau overworking his stars. As constant as the sun rising.