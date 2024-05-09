Highlights Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to Game 2 win over the Pacers despite a first-half injury scare.

Tom Thibodeau praised Brunson's humility after the game, calling it Brunson's best trait.

Brunson is having one of the all-time great playoff runs and cementing himself as a New York legend.

Jalen Brunson has continued to cement himself into New York Knicks history, but that doesn't mean he's focused on it.

Brunson on Wednesday survived an injury scare in the first half against the Indiana Pacers before returning in the second half to lead the Knicks to a 130-121 Game 2 win.

Despite missing the whole second quarter with a "sore foot," Brunson played the entire second half and finished the game with 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting to go with 5 assists. The Knicks were +26 in Brunson's 32 minutes.

That Brunson carried the Knicks to a massive, come-from-behind win 50 years to the day that Willis Reed emerged from the tunnel in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to lift the Knicks to the championship is a coincidence too great for script-writers.

With Brunson seemingly making history every game, it'd be understandable if the accolades got to his head. However, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters after the game that it's quite the opposite.

"The best part of Jalen is his humility. We could all talk about all the great things he's doing, and it's remarkable, but to be as humble as he is on top of that, I think that's what makes him so special."

Thibodeau also commended Brunson for fighting through the physical discomfort.

"He's a great leader, and the players all have respect for that when a guy tries to give whatever he has. It says a lot about him. To me, the actions say a lot more than the words. It says that you care a lot about your team and your teammates."

Brunson Authoring a Historic Playoff Run

Brunson is quickly entering the pantheon of all-time great Knicks

The moment that perhaps best illustrated how Knicks fans feel about Brunson was the moment he ran onto the court at halftime to shoot and test his foot.

Brunson was questionable to return to the game with his sore foot, and there was palpable tension in Madison Square Garden over whether the Knicks' franchise player had suffered a serious injury.

Instead, the Garden roared as Brunson ran onto the court. As Brunson went through his shooting routine to test his foot, he was serenaded with "MVP!" chants.

None of it is over-the-top for Brunson. In just 1.5 years, he is already 16th all-time in playoff points, surpassing Carmelo Anthony on Wednesday. Brunson is the first player since Michael Jordan to score 40-plus points in four straight playoff games.

For Brunson to be leading an injury-riddled team to within two games of the Eastern Conference in such historic fashion, has already made him a New York legend.

Of course, the Knicks will need him to keep going. Though they hold a 2-0 lead over the Pacers, the series now returns to Indiana, where the Pacers will be motivated to even things up after two close games in New York. And Knicks players seem to be dropping like flies. Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson have both been ruled for the season with injuries.

OG Anunoby left Game 2 with a hamstring injury (his status has not yet been announced). Josh Hart has played 48 minutes in back-to-back games. And Brunson, of course, is battling his own physical limitations.

If Brunson can lead the Knicks to another series win, he could continue to etch his place in NBA history as an all-time playoff performer. Just don't expect to hear him boast about it.