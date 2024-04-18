Highlights Tom Thibodeau led the New York Knicks to playoffs 3 out of 4 seasons and has turned around the franchise.

The Knicks' culture and coaching style thrived under Thibodeau, focusing on defense and team unity.

Several Knicks players, including DiVincenzo and Achiuwa, have had breakout seasons under Thibodeau's system.

Historically, the New York Knicks have not been a successful organization. In 78 seasons, the Knicks have just two championships and four conference titles. Since the 2000-2001 season, the Knicks have made the playoffs just eight times with three of those appearances coming from coach Tom Thibodeau.

Thibodeau got into coaching in 1989 when he started as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 1989-90 season. He won the 2008 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics and as an assistant. However, he got his first NBA head coaching job in 2010 with the Chicago Bulls. During his time with the Bulls, he made the playoffs each of the five seasons. He was responsible for Derrick Rose being the youngest MVP of all time, as well as developing Jimmy Butler into a superstar.

After three seasons with the Timberwolves where he made the playoffs only once, he became the head coach of the Knicks. The Knicks brought in a defensive-minded head coach in 2020. The Knicks hoped Thibodeau could turn the program around and once again put the Knicks on top as the mecca of basketball.

In his first season coaching the Knicks, they finished 41-31, where they finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The team definitely relied on physicality and defense through the Thibodeau system that season. They were upset by the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, who ended up going to the Eastern Conference Finals that season. The Knicks roster was not great, as their starting point guard was Elfrid Payton and their starting small forward was Reggie Bullock. Their bench unit was not the best either, as they had draft busts in Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina.

However, after a successful season last year getting to the second round of the playoffs, the Knicks look to build on that and be competitive. So far this season, the Knicks look even better than last and are even being talked about as Eastern Conference contenders.

Thibodeau and Brunson are the Perfect Duo

Both have bought into building a winner in New York

The Knicks have taken a massive leap as a franchise in the last two or three years due to two people: Jalen Brunson and Thibodeau. Brunson has been the best point guard in Knicks history, since Walt Frazier. He has been the franchise player the Knicks have not had since Carmelo Anthony, as Brunson is averaging 27.4 points this season.

Jalen Brunson Improved Stats Season PPG APG SPG 2022-23 24.0 6.2 0.9 2023-24 28.7 6.7 0.9

Another reason for the Knicks' successful season and why they can go on a deep run in the postseason is due to their culture and coaching style. Before Thibodeau became the Knicks head coach in the 2020-2021 season, the Knicks were broken and had no direction, culture, or future. Thibodeau comes in and takes them to the playoffs three out of his first four seasons, including this year.

He established a defensive-minded and physical culture surrounded by shooters. Some of the Knicks players who are best thriving under his system are Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Donte DiVincenzo. Each of these players has had the best seasons of their careers as members of the Knicks and has stepped up big time as role players. Hartenstein and DiVincenzo have stepped up big in the starting lineup due to injuries.

In addition to the defensive-minded culture, Thibodeau established a great locker room presence that is drama-free and team-oriented basketball. A large part of that is due to Brunson, DiVincenzo, and Hart playing together already at Villanova University, where they each won a national championship. In addition to being teammates, the trio are also great friends, especially Hart and Brunson.

Thibodeau and the Knicks Win

Role players have accepted their responsibilities and the Knicks are winning

Thibodeau has done everything a head coach is supposed to do, which is to cut out any distractions, build a culture, and win games. What Thibodeau has done with the Knicks in just four seasons should not go unnoticed. He took over a dysfunctional team with a near decade-long playoff drought and asserted them as legit NBA finals contenders.

However, Brunson has not been the only player to break out this season and propel the Knicks to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. One of them is DiVincenzo as he is averaging career highs in points per game (15.5) and three-point percentage (40.1 percent). His 283 three-pointers made is a Knicks single-season record and puts him third in the league for most three-pointers made. He is just one three-pointer shy of Luka Dončić. DiVincenzo has stepped up big time in his role with the Knicks, mainly due to RJ Barrett getting traded and Julius Randle being injured.

Donte DiVincenzo Improved Stats Season PPG 3PT% 3PM 2022-23 9.4 39.7% 150 2023-24 15.5 40.1% 283

Another guy who has stepped up has been Precious Achiuwa, more specifically when he plays at power forward. Achiuwa has been an anchor on the defensive end and is averaging a career-high 7.2 rebounds in his 49 games with the Knicks. Another key player on the defensive end is a guy who was traded to the Knicks with Achiuwa, who is OG Anunoby.

Precious Achiuwa Improved Stats Season RPG SPG BPG 2022-23 6.0 0.6 0.5 2023-24 6.6 0.6 0.9

Anunoby has been the best defensive player on the Knicks as he has never had a negative +/-. In fact, the Knicks record with him in the lineup is 20-3. Anunoby can guard any player on any team, which is huge.

Lastly, another person experiencing a breakout tenure under Thibodeau's system is Hartenstein. He was signed to a two-year deal in 2022 and is a pending free agent this summer. However, Hartenstein has seen his game improve in New York, especially this season. When Mitchell Robinson went down with an injury, Hartenstein earned the starting lineup and proved he deserved it. He saw career highs in rebounds (8.3), tied for assists (2.5), and 1.2 steals per game. He is also the perfect counterpart to Robinson, as Hartenstein is a much better perimeter defender.

Isaiah Hartenstein Improved Stats Season RPG APG SPG 2022-23 6.5 1.2 0.6 2023-24 8.3 2.5 1.2

Thibodeau has done a lot for the Knicks, both as a team and individually, for the players on the roster. He deserves all the credit in the world for the Knicks' success, in addition to Brunson, who is definitely a superstar. He has cemented himself as arguably a top-five coach in the NBA but definitely a top-ten coach. Thibodeau looks to add to his resume as the Knicks take on the winner of the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.