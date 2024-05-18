Highlights Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau had an uninspiring update on the current injury status of Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.

Josh Hart was ruled out early in Game 6 with an abdominal injury.

OG Anunoby hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in Game 2.

NBA fans are in for a treat on Sunday as they will get another Game 7 this weekend after the Indiana Pacers lived to fight another day by defeating the New York Knicks in Game 6. Unfortunately for the Knicks, bodies are breaking down the longer the playoffs go.

On Friday night, another key piece for New York went down in addition to the laundry list of injured players that already includes Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic, among others. That man is Josh Hart. Hart was ruled out early on Friday night due to abdominal soreness.

Knicks fans are likely hoping to get more clarity on the ironman forward's status for Game 7. But unfortunately, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was unable to provide any real update on Hart's condition.

OG Anunoby Is Still Up In The Air For Game 7

Anunoby hasn't played since Game 2

Thibs was also asked about the status of injured forward OG Anunoby, who has not played since Game 2. Unfortunately, he gave a rather uninspiring update on whether there is a chance that Anunoby would play in Game 7.

“Whatever medical says…[OG is] day-to-day.” - Tom Thibodeau

Anunoby was spectacular through the first two games of the series, where the Knicks won both games at Madison Square Garden. He was particularly special in Game 2, where he scored a playoff career-high 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Unfortunately, Anunoby seemed to pull his hamstring during on a fastbreak during the third quarter and Knicks fans haven't seen him in uniform since.

The Knicks haven't provided any positive news on Anunoby, nor have they given a definitive update on when he could potentially return. Until then, New York fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled within the next couple of days.

Knicks Getting Bombarded With Injuries

Hart added to laundry list of injuries

As resilient as they have been all postseason long, the injuries continue to mount for the already short-handed Knicks. Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic have all been ruled out for the rest of the playoffs. Anunoby played in two games in this semi-finals series versus Indiana, but hasn't returned since.

Now, Hart, who entered Friday night averaging over 43 minutes a game during the postseason, became the latest addition to the injury report. The 29-year-old was seen laboring in the first half of Game 6. He later had a heavy bandage on his abdomen to start the second half. Hart was also seen grimacing in pain on the Knicks bench and subsequently ruled out in the second half, with the Pacers blowing the game wide open in the fourth quarter.

Apart from the aforementioned, even Knicks star Jalen Brunson is dealing with his fair share of ailments. The spitfire point guard momentarily left in Game 2 due to a right foot injury. With his heavy workload and minutes, he is likely still nursing those ailments.