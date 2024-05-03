Highlights Julius Randle joined the Knicks bench during their close-out win over the 76ers.

Randle has been out since January 27 after injuring his shoulder.

Tom Thibodeau said the Knicks miss Randle and have had to replace his production collectively.

The New York Knicks eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers from the playoffs on Thursday with a 118-115 Game 6 win.

And though Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo were the stars of the game, the Knicks also got a spiritual lift from Julius Randle, who joined the team on the bench.

Randle is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Randle dislocated his shoulder in January, attempted to rehab it to return this season, but ultimately had to undergo surgery to repair it.

Randle had made appearances on the Knicks' bench during the regular season, but had been absent during the Knicks' first round series until Thursday.

Asked about Randle's presence on the bench, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said it was "great" to see him.

"It was great to see him. You miss the smile...He's an All-Star and he's an All-NBA player. We've said all season long that we knew we couldn't replace him individually, we had to do it collectively, and that's what makes the group so good. Okay, so he's out, so okay, how do we compensate for that? So, everyone has to pitch in and do a little bit more...But it was greaat to see him. He's in good spirits, and he's on his way."

Hart had also addressed Randle's absence before Game 6, saying that Randle's production can't be replaced.

"It's funny, when people talk about us they somehow forget the big void that we have of 24 [points] and 9 [rebounds] gone. It's not like he's out there with us at 70% or 80% — he's not out there."

Knicks Have Managed Without Randle

Even without their second All-Star, the Knicks have gotten increased production from role players

Randle's absence has obviously hurt the Knicks, but they have figured out ways to replace his production.

Some of that has been by leaning into Brunson as a heliocentric offensive force. The whole offense now runs through Brunson, who had the second highest usage rate in the league after the All-Star break, trailing only Luka Dončić.

Other players have also stepped up. After the All-Star break, DiVincenzo had the best stretch of his career, averaging 19.3 points per game on 16 field goal attempts per game.

Hart became a position-less, do-it-all force for the Knicks, averaging 12-10-6 per game after the All-Star break while playing 40.5 minutes per game.

And in the postseason, OG Anunoby has also been a pivotal part of the Knicks offense. Anunoby averaged 17.2 points per game on 53.6 percent shooting, 38.9 percent from three. Outside of Brunson, he became the Knicks' best one-on-one option, as he used his size to take advantage of mismatches and create baskets off of broken plays.

The Knicks survived one round against a fearsome opponent without their second-best offensive player. If Randle returns healthy next season, it should raise hopes for Knicks fans about what the team can do with a full squad.