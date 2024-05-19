Highlights The New York Knicks suffered a devastating second-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers despite being the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference

The Knicks face tough offseason decisions this summer.

Key players like Isaiah Hartenstein and OG Anunoby's future with the team remain uncertain.

The New York Knicks' season came to an end on Sunday at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. Despite leading the series 2-0, the Knicks lost four of their next five games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Heading into the NBA Playoffs, the Knicks were the No. 2 seed in the East. Although failing to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals could be considered a disappointment, many would argue they actually overachieved. For most of the season, the Knicks dealt with a plethora of brutal injuries. All-Star Julius Randle and starter Mitchell Robinson missed extensive time due to injuries, and Bojan Bogdanovic missed most of the team's playoff run with a foot injury.

Furthermore, key players OG Anunoby and Josh Hart were barely hanging on in Game 7, and star Jalen Brunson exited the game early with a hand injury.

However, despite the devastating finish to their season, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau praised his team and their resiliency.

"The only thing you can ask for is [that] everyone puts forth their best effort. And we got that all year from these guys. A lot of teams, I think, would've folded. They didn't."

With their season officially over, the Knicks must turn their attention to the offseason in hopes of making a deeper playoff run next season.

Knicks' 2024 Offseason Outlook

New York has three unrestricted free agents this summer

The Knicks have some key decisions they must make during the offseason. According to Spotrac, the Knicks are projected to have -$66.5 million in cap space this summer, the eighth-worst mark in the NBA. Furthermore, the Knicks have 10 total free agents/options to work with this summer, but only three of them are unrestricted free agents (Isaiah Hartenstein, Alec Burks, and Shake Milton).

Hartenstein is a must-sign for the Knicks. In his second season with New York, he started a career-high 49 games due to Robinson's lengthy absence. On the year, the 26-year-old averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. As for Burks, his impressive playoff performance may have caught some eyes in the Knicks' front office. Off the bench, Burks averaged 14.8 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Additionally, Anunoby, who the Knicks acquired from the Toronto Raptors in December, has a $19.9 million player option for next season. Although it remains unclear if Anunoby will pick up his option and remain with the Knicks, he played some of the best basketball of his career in his short stint with the team. A reunion this offseason would make sense for both sides.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and StatMuse.