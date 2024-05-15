Highlights The 2024 Knicks are resilient and tough, showing similarities to the gritty 90s teams.

The team's core is strengthened by their 2016 Villanova championship, fostering camaraderie.

The Knicks are playing through injuries, but Brunson's explosive performance has kept them in the game.

Perhaps no other NBA team in the league currently fits the description of ‘gritty’ more than the New York Knicks. Their 2024 playoff run has been nothing short of that term, with coach Tom Thibodeau piecing wins together in the face of major injuries.

After a 121-91 blowout win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, the Knicks sit just one win away from their first trip to the Conference Finals since 2000. Thibodeau indicated during the postgame press conference that he sees shades of the 1990s Knicks with this year’s squad, as the ‘90s Knicks also possessed a level of grit.

“I think the togetherness and tenacity, every player is different, every team is a little different, but I think the commitment to each other, that's similar. I think the toughness aspect of it is similar. But we still got a long way to go. Every year, I felt with Patrick and John and Larry and Spree, those guys, we always felt like it.” –Tom Thibodeau

Bounded and Strong

2024 Knicks are tough, resilient, and bounded by college

This current Knicks team has about as much “togetherness” as a team could possess, with the core being bound by their 2016 Villanova championship. It is why the core of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo has been dubbed the “Nova Knicks.” They continue to win games via the power of friendship, spitting in the face of adversity.

How far that will get them, however, remains to be seen, but it has gotten them this far. There is no doubt that this Knicks team is tough, as well, possessing strength and the commitment to scrap when necessary. Game 5 got chippy at times, and the Knicks stood their ground.

“We had a chance to win it [in the 90s], and we went deep every year if we were healthy. So there was a consistency to it every year. We felt like you had a good chance…We got to the finals in ‘99. We had two big shots, Alan’s shot obviously against Miami and Larry’s four point shot against Indiana. You need good fortune to go along with it, and commitment from the team to each other to get that done.” –Tom Thibodeau

Playing Through Injuries

The Knicks have gotten this far despite being suffocated with injuries

There is no doubt that this Knicks squad has had good fortune, as they have been able to make it this far despite the crushing injuries. Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Mitchell Robinson are out for the playoffs, and OG Anunoby missed his third consecutive game with a hamstring strain.

There were also fears that Jalen Brunson was possibly playing through an injury, but he silenced those doubts with a 44 point effort in Game 5. He reached that mark for the fifth time this postseason, and now has the second-most 40 point playoff games in franchise history, sitting one below Patrick Ewing, further drawing parallels between the current Knicks team and the ‘90s team.

Brunson will have a chance to tie Ewing’s record in that department if he puts up a solid Game 6 on Friday. At that point, the Knicks will have a chance to close out the series and advance to the Conference Finals. But the Pacers will seek to play spoils and force a Game 7, which would be at Madison Square Garden.