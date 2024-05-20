Highlights The New York Giants showed backup QB Tommy DeVito he's not viewed as a viable option with recent offseason moves.

After a 3-3 start as Giants QB, DeVito was benched after two consecutive losses.

DeVito remains determined to win a spot on the Giants' roster in 2024.

The New York Giants didn't just give quarterback Tommy DeVito a sign, they didn't look at him as a viable option at starting quarterback or even backup quarterback..

They gave him multiple, bright flashing signs they don't think he can do either this offseason. New York practically took out a sky banner and flew it behind a plane to let him know.

Still, DeVito remains undeterred after going into 2023 as an undrafted free agent and ending it going 3-3 as the Giants' starting quarterback, including a three-game winning streak in which DeVito captured the public's imagination because of his homegrown, New Jersey roots — including still living with his parents (via ESPN:)

Everything happens for a reason. I showed what I can do on the field. Obviously, there are highs and lows. But to be a rookie thrown into it, it's a tough deal. I tried to make the most of it and then control what I can control.

Since the end of the 2023 season, the Giants have tried to trade up to draft a quarterback — reportedly No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye — and signed a legitimate backup quarterback in Drew Lock, who got a one-year contract for $5 million guaranteed. They also claimed New England Patriots backup quarterback Nathan Rourke off waivers.

That's not to mention starting quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, who signed a four-year, $160 million deal in March 2023 but is returning from a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee in Week 8 that came after he'd already missed two games because of a neck injury.

'Tommy Cutlets' Benched Down the Stretch for Giants

The Giants rode DeVito for a three-game win streak but eventually went back to Taylor

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

DeVito was a part-time starter for Syracuse for three seasons before transferring to Illinois for his final season, in 2022. He made the Giants as an undrafted free agent and eventually rose to No. 3 on the depth chart before he got his chance to play in Week 8 after injuries to Jones and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since winning the Super Bowl following the 2011 season, the Giants have only had two winning seasons and have only made the playoffs twice, losing in the NFC Wild Card Round in 2016 and in the NFC Divisional Round in 2022.

DeVito lost his first start against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 before reeling off three consecutive wins as a starter. When DeVito regressed and the Giants suffered back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, in which DeVito struggled with the basic aspects of the offense, he was benched in favor of Taylor.

Tommy DeVito 2023 Stats Game Opponent DeVito's Stats Week 11 @ Dallas Cowboys 14/27, 86 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 41 rushing yards Week 12 @ Washington Commanders 18/26, 246 passing yards, 3 TD, 7 rushing yards Week 13 vs New England Patriots 17/25, 191 passing yards, 1 TD, 6 rushing yards Week 14 vs Green Bay Packers 17/21, 158 passing yards, 1 TD, 71 rushing yards

Whatever the result, DeVito was responsible for half of the Giants' wins in a season in which they went 6-11.

DeVito spent the offseason training in Florida — not New Jersey — and seems committed to earning a spot with the Giants in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.