Highlights Tommy DeVito was born and raised just 20 minutes away from the Giants' stadium and signed with the team as an undrafted free agent after an injury-riddled college career.

With just four starts, DeVito has led the Giants to three straight victories and has shown promise in these outings.

While Daniel Jones is likely to get the first shot at the starting job long-term, DeVito's play could challenge that decision, especially if it keeps up through the rest of the year.

Last season, Brock Purdy took the football world by storm by going from the "Mr. Irrelevant" last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, to the starter for the San Francisco 49ers. This year, the New York Giants are looking to one-up that story with undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Just four starts in, there is no reason to jump the gun on anointing the passer as anything special, but if he keeps it up, he very well could be. After three straight victories for a team that had only won two games before DeVito took over, the 5-8 Giants have become the Cinderella story of the regular season.

Many fans were clamoring for the team to pursue a top rookie in this year's draft, while others were just waiting for Daniel Jones to return from injury, but DeVito has made himself an intriguing third option for the team to consider moving forward.

Who is Tommy DeVito?

Getting to know more about the hometown hero

Tommy DeVito was born in Livingston, New Jersey, just over 20 miles away from MetLife Stadium. He attended Don Bosco Prep for high school and was a late riser in the recruiting process after having a standout performance at an Elite 11 camp. Eventually, he chose to commit to Syracuse, where he was expected to be the star of the program.

Things began promisingly as he worked his way into splitting quarterback snaps his freshman year with veteran Eric Dungey. For the two subsequent seasons, DeVito was the starter, but during that third year, he lasted just four games before injuries held him out for the rest of 2020.

Entering year four, DeVito hoped to bounce back but was instead replaced as the starter by Mississippi State transfer Garrett Schraeder. As a result, DeVito entered the transfer portal himself and ended up committing to Illinois.

With the Illini, DeVito would start 13 games and put up 2,650 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 69.6% completion percentage. Despite the productive stat line, evaluators criticized his lack of tools and overall inconsistency as a passer. NFL teams seemingly felt the same way, as DeVito went unpicked in the 2023 NFL Draft, ultimately winding up on the New York Giants practice squad.

Devito performance breakdown

Taking a closer look at the strengths & weaknesses of DeVito's game so far

Through just four games of tape, it's important to note that much can change for a young player. The more film teams get on a passer, the more they can scheme against him, but the more experience a rookie gets, the more their game evolves. Tommy DeVito has largely been impressive through his limited starts, which should inspire some optimism for Giants fans.

Week Number Opponent Stats Week 11 @ Dallas Cowboys 14/27, 86 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 41 rushing yards Week 12 @ Washington Commanders 18/26, 246 passing yards 3 TD, 7 rushing yards Week 13 vs New England Patriots 17/25, 191 passing yards, 1 TD, 6 rushing yards Week 14 vs Green Bay Packers 17/21, 158 passing yards, 1 TD, 71 rushing yards

To start off with the positives, DeVito has done an excellent job of taking what is given to him. As simple as it sounds, some quarterbacks fail to get to the checkdown read and miss opportunities for their receivers to go and get yards after the catch. DeVito has done an excellent job in terms of making fast reads and combining that with his quick release to get the ball out effectively.

On top of that, the quarterback has also been impressive with his feet. Whether it's extending plays, or quickly sliding around the pocket, he gives himself additional time, making his job easier when it comes to making throws downfield. That ability works wonders for him to be confident in his reads, and have better timing when operating on deep passes.

While the rookie has been impressive, some aspects of his game need improvement. DeVito is a very brave mover in the pocket. He works himself up and finds ways to get into creases to buy himself more time to make the throw, but he still has plenty of missed reads when trying to maneuver around, and it results in a lot of sacks.

He's inexperienced, and the Giants line has been less than stellar to this point in the season, allowing the most sacks in the NFL (69). However, improving in that regard will do wonders as he continues to operate from the pocket going forward. It's worth noting though, that the quarterback was not sacked against the Green Bay Packers in their Week 14 24-22 Monday night victory, so there is reason for optimism on their o-line.

What the future holds for the Giants

The team has various options this offseason at the QB position

The Giants have already made the decision for Tommy DeVito to remain the starter over veteran Tyrod Taylor, who returned from injury this week. While there is no indication of who has the upper hand in the DeVito vs. Daniel Jones debate, the conversation will only continue to build.

Entering the season, the Giants had established their commitment to Jones. After agreeing on a four-year, $160 million contract, New York was ready to roll with Jones as the face of the franchise under center. However, his 2023 season didn't go as planned.

The team was 1-5 with Daniel Jones as the starter, and the QB was struggling, throwing just two touchdowns to six interceptions on the season. Team turmoil became evident on the sidelines, as it started to look like the extension could have been a big mistake.

Regardless, the plan was to stick it out with Jones until he suffered a season-ending injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. With backup Tyrod Taylor going down against the New York Jets the week prior, it was officially DeVito's time to shine.

There are still four games left on the schedule, so if the undrafted rookie can continue to show promise, then there will be plenty of debate over which quarterback deserves the starting position going forward. More likely than not, Jones will get the first opportunity heading into the 2024 season.

2023 Stat Tommy DeVito Tyrod Taylor Daniel Jones Games 6 7 6 W-L 3-1 1-2 1-5 Pass Yards/Game 142.5 82.7 151.5 Yards/Attempt 6.8 6.7 5.7 Completion % 65.9 65.5 67.5 TD-INT 8-3 2-0 2-6 Passer Rating 96.5 92.1 70.5 Rush Yards/Game 25.7 14 34.3

However, DeVito's play, and the money already spent on extending Jones, will likely combine to give New York a considerable amount of pause when kicking the tires on QBs during the draft process. So, DeVito should only have to outperform Jones for the chance to capture the job full-time.

The Tommy DeVito era in the Big Apple has only been about a month, but the more we get to see from him, the less it seems like a flash in the pan. This could be something special.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.