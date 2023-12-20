Highlights DeVito's weaknesses were exposed by the Saints, who focused on taking away his first read.

The Giants' offensive line remains a major problem, leading the league in sacks allowed.

DeVito's performance has been adequate, but the team needs to address their offensive line issues to find a long-term solution at quarterback.

As the New York Giants struggle through a tumultuous second season under head coach Brian Daboll, many questions have arisen regarding the team's future on offense and at the quarterback position.

With Daniel Jones on the mend from an ACL injury he suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders back in Week 9, the Giants have been rolling with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito as they look to close out the year with any sort of positive momentum.

Devito has been a fun story to follow—social media is having a blast with the Italian lore of "Tommy Cutlets"—though the (limited) success he's having on the field isn't as exciting. The Giants are showing more offensive competency than they did earlier in the year when they were averaging a league-low 11.2 points per game before the Jones injury, but are those marginal improvements the sign of actual internal growth?

1:59 Related Tommy DeVito may be a diamond in the rough for the Giants Despite being an undrafted free agent, Tommy DeVito has shined in his time as the New York Giants starting quarterback.

The Saints exposed DeVito's weaknesses

After an impressive performance vs. Green Bay, the rookie struggled badly in New Orleans

DeVito was something of a known commodity coming out of college, having played 39 games across five years between Syracuse and Illinois. His prospect profile (from Pro Football Focus) paints a drab picture, citing a lack of arm strength, inexperience in full-field reads, and struggles in processing complex route development. In other words, he played in simple offenses in college that didn't often require him to look away from his preferred target.

Year School Class GP Pass Yards Comp. % TD INT 2018 Syracuse FR 7 525 50.6 4 3 2019 Syracuse SO 12 2,360 63.2 19 5 2020 Syracuse JR 4 593 50.0 4 2 2021 Syracuse JR 3 388 61.5 1 2 2022 Illinois SR 13 2,650 69.6 15 4

Brian Daboll has long structured game plans around "momentum" and "rhythm": during his four years in Buffalo, the Bills were third in early-down pass rate. The Giants' offense is rooted in the West Coast scheme that Andy Reid has run for years (under whom the Giants' offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka, learned), though they've adjusted it to suit Daniel Jones with more designed runs and play-action passing, especially out of the shotgun formation.

Now, with DeVito running the show, routes and schemes have been simplified, and more onus has been placed on star RB Saquon Barkley to propel the offense forward. Or, at least it was before the game against the Saints.

In every game he's appeared in this year, Barkley has seen no less than 12 rushing attempts. Then, he got nine carries against the Saints, which went for a measly 14 yards. The Saints took Barkley out of the game with a favorable game script and domination in the trenches, which allowed them to hone in on DeVito's top targets in the passing game, including Barkley, Darren Waller, and Darius Slayton.

The Saints laid out a pretty simple blueprint for stopping DeVito: take away his first read, and he rarely makes the right play. Of course, it doesn't help that the Giants aren't doing anything to help the rookie either.

The Giants have no offensive line

Despite years of investment in the o-line, the Giants still can't protect the QB

Ask 100 Giants fans what the biggest problem with the roster is today, and you'll get a near unanimous answer: the offensive line. For over a decade, the team has been desperately trying to build a competent front five, and for over a decade, the team has repeatedly fallen short of that goal.

Compare these two quotes, the first from co-owner John Mara after the 2013 season, and the second from current general manager Joe Schoen before the 2022 NFL Draft:

"That, to me, is the No. 1 personnel priority going into the offseason. We need to improve the offensive line.” “Again, if you want to build it up on both sides of the ball, build it up front. Offensive line, that’s very important.”

Try all they might, but nothing seems to be working. The current iteration of the Giants' offensive line may be it's most offensive yet, as they allowed a whopping seven sacks against the Saints and are leading the league by a wide margin.

The pressures are mounting at an alarming rate and there are no holes being opened in the run game. It's easy to lambaste DeVito or criticize Daboll for the weak offensive performance against the Saints, but it'd be difficult for any QB or play caller to score points when sacks are literally more frequent than positive running plays.

Is DeVito part of the future?

With Daniel Jones and a possible high draft pick in the mix, what role will DeVito have?

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler - The Record-USA TODAY NETWORK

For all the fans that he's cultivated thanks to his profound ability to fulfill every known Italian stereotype at once, DeVito has only been adequate on the field. His stats paint the picture of a game manager, though his impressive escapability and feel for the deep ball has helped the Giants win some games they were projected to lose.

Opp Result Comp. Att. Comp.% Yards TD NOR L 6-24 20 34 58.8 177 0 GNB W 24-22 17 21 81.0 158 1 NWE W 10-7 17 25 68.0 191 1 WAS W 31-19 18 26 69.2 246 3 DAL L 17-49 14 27 51.9 86 2 LVR L 6-30 15 20 75.0 175 1 NYJ L 10-13 (OT) 2 7 28.6 -1 0

In three of those games, DeVito ran for at least 35 yards, including a whopping 71 on ten attempts against the Packers. Not so coincidentally, that was also the best game the Giants' offensive line has played all season, as they surrendered zero sacks.

Compare that to the five-plus sacks they've surrendered in every other game DeVito has started, and it's possible to make a case that Devito has the appearance of a quality long-term backup when the surrounding players do their jobs, especially when considering that he's only thrown three interceptions, though he has also fumbled twice.

Nevertheless, the Giants should use this offseason to take a long look in the mirror. It's true that neither DeVito nor Jones is the long-term answer at quarterback, but the reality is that it'll be almost impossible to find one until the offensive line stops functioning as a turnstile.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.