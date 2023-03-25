Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk was set to be the big fight of 2023 with the heavyweight division finally crowning an undisputed champion for the first time since 2002, over two decades ago.

It’s been a rollercoaster journey as both fighters have been going back and forth with one another over the details of the fight, publicly on social media. After it looked like the purse split was decided, the fight appeared to have the green light, however once again it is disappointment.

In no uncertain terms, the fight is off. Fury vs Usyk will not take place next month on April 29 as planned due to a disagreement over the purse split for a rematch among other things, which has frustrated boxing fans, understandably so.

Why is Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk off?

By all accounts, after a 70/30 purse split in Fury’s favour was agreed for the first bout, the rematch was pitched at 50/50, something which wasn’t agreed upon, which seems incredibly frustrating given the one-sided nature of the original bout.

Both sides have come out swinging, blaming one another for the fight being called off, which us understandable in this context, so where the blame genuinely lies is hard to decipher, it just depends who you want to believe and who you see as the unreasonable party.

It’ll come as no shock to boxing fans that Tommy Fury has defended his brother, placing the blame elsewhere for the fight collapsing. He was asked about it on Soccer AM where he said Fury wasn’t to be blamed, but did think the fight would happen eventually.

Video: Tommy Fury defends Tyson Fury over the collapse of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Tommy said on the show: “He does not like Usyk at the minute. Listen, there’s a lot of politics involved in boxing but you know, I want to say this first hand. The reason this fight isn’t getting made isn’t down to Tyson at all, he wants to fight.

“He’s proved to everybody, he’s gone and fought Deontay Wilder after three years out, he’ll fight any man, he doesn’t fear any man, especially not a cruiserweight who can’t do anything anyway. He’s too small, what’s he gonna do? Listen, he is what he is, but it’s not Tyson’s fault.”

When asked if it would happen one day, TNT responded: “Yeah definitely, I think all these fights will happen, all these massive fights, but it just takes a while to get made.” Well let’s hope Tommy knows something we don’t!