Tommy Fury has some big shoes to fill as he makes his early strides in the boxing ring, but his huge profile at the age of just 24 has propelled him to new heights already. The British star began his career plying his trade in the traditional ranks, but has since moved on to the influencer scene of the sport as he looks to earn huge paydays and headline pay-per-view events.

It is still just the early stages of his time in the ring, but Fury will be hoping he can lay his own path under the famous family name in the sport, and has even suggested his plan still remains to become world champion. It looks to be a bright future for Tommy Fury who has already become a pay-per-view star in his own right, and he will be looking to step up the level of opposition in due course.

Who is Tommy Fury?

Fury is a British boxer who started out in the sport looking to follow in the footsteps of his WBC heavyweight champion brother Tyson Fury, but has shot to fame in unprecedented fashion after making his way on to reality TV. The 24-year-old won Love Island with his partner Molly Mae Hague and his profile has grown ever since which has seen him make a switch to the influencer boxing scene to fight on huge pay-per-views before planning to follow his ambition of becoming world champion.

He has already become one of the biggest names in boxing on domestic shores, particularly with the casual and younger fanbases which could see him become a huge star in the traditional version of the sport if he is able to remain undefeated against YouTube fighters. Fury has the experience behind him already at a young age having worked at his siblings' gym, but it remains to be seen how far he can go, but he will be hopeful that he can wipe out some huge names before returning to campaigning at a British level.

Who is Tommy Fury? Age 24 Height 6'0 Weight 185lb Reach 80"/203cm Debut December 2018 v Jevgenijs Andrejevs

When did Tommy Fury make his boxing debut?

Fury's professional debut came against very modest opposition in Manchester five years ago in 2018 before his rise to fame on reality TV, when he took on journeyman Jevgenijs Andrejevs who had over 100 losses to his name. There was huge pressure on the shoulders of the young fighter who had intense scrutiny on his performance given his infamous family name, and he came through at a comfortable ease despite failing to end the contest before the final bell.

Despite failing to close the show, Fury was delighted to have got off the mark as a professional, and it cannot be under-estimated the importance of the four rounds that were banked on the night. It is a trajectory that continued in a similar direction, as he continued to appear against limited opposition on big cards with that night a hugely positive experience on the undercard of Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton.

Who trains Tommy Fury?

Fury is currently trained his father by John who works with his son in their family gym which is based in Morecambe currently, where he is able to work at the highest level alongside his brother and their team including Sugar Hill Steward. He has worked with his son throughout his career and also largely deals with the management side of affairs including matchmaking which has so far seen him stay undefeated.

Fury Sr regularly attends events alongside his son and is a huge character which fans flock to see given his tendency to entertain on stage, which is a key tool that Fury also possesses in addition to his brother. It remains to be seen if the partnership will continue long term if he does switch back to the traditional ranks, given he previously sought help from Shane McGuigan over a potential appearance in the US as his father was banned from travelling.

Tommy Fury boxing KO's

Fury clearly has some huge power behind his shots given his enormous size at the weight, which has seen him topple four of his nine opponents so far. His first stoppage came in Leicester against Callum Ide, where he managed to close the show in the first round and dazzle the crowd in a complete mismatch against a fighter who has never won a fight. He left him crumbled to the canvas twice with two heavy body shots which saw him unable to rise to his feet.

He quickly followed up his success before hearing the final bell as he took on Przeymslaw Binienda who again simply proved a force to try and shut up shop and make it difficult for the young star. However, he once again failed to provide a real test with the British star plowing his way through to a first round stoppage again before climbing the ropes and saluting the crowd who were hardly interested given the level of the opposition.

Despite his reception next time out, Fury continued to make a gradual start to his career picking another limited opponent Genadij Krajevskij to maintain his activity in a difficult period during the lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic. His stoppage then came in the second round this time as he got his breakthrough in a silent behind-closed-doors arena. The fight proved again no real test against an opponent who had never picked up a victory, and he continued on his way building experience.

His most recent KO came during his fifth fight in London, where his rival again had no wins to his name and was instantly out of his depth being dropped twice in a routine first round. But he was unable to take his surviving opponent out until the second round with a booming KO to the head, but since moving to the influencer space he has failed to score a KO despite promising to do so in every fight.

Who is Tommy Fury fighting next?

It will be another huge name test for Fury next as he will return to fight in his hometown Manchester to take on popular influencer KSI. Fury is fresh from a huge victory over KSI's influencer rival Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia, and this event is another opportunity for him to raise his profile further and impress on the biggest of stages in a bid to wipe out social media boxing for good.

The 24-year-old will go into the contest again as the favourite given his pedigree in the sport, but KSI will be full of confidence which has been brought about by his undefeated record and powerful punching style. A win for either fighter could set up a clash with Paul, but it remains to be seen exactly how long Fury will remain in the space especially if he picks up another win. A loss, on the contrary, could have huge ramifications on his plan to become world champion.

Tommy Fury's boxing record

The British star has nine wins to his name so far in the boxing ring and is yet to be defeated in both the influencer and traditional ranks. The champion has fought many limited opposition on his journey as is accustomed to boxers traditionally who are looking to build their craft. He has since moved on to the big high-profile events and paydays available in the influencer space, which began with a win over MMA fighter Anthony Taylor on Jake Paul's undercard.

He has since fought in a Middle East exhibition, before taking on the toughest night fo his career back in the title campaigning route, grinding out a win against Daniel Bocianski on his brother Tyson's card with Dillian Whyte. However, in the biggest event of his life, Fury landed a morale-boosting victory over Paul in a mega-money event back in February which has seen his stocks grow no end as he looks forward to another shot at KSI.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

What have people said about Tommy Fury?

John Fury: "This kid can go all the way. He's sharp, he's strong. I also see shades of Golovkin in him as a younger man. It's all experience at this level. You will see a different Tommy this time. You watch."

Tom Aspinall: "Tommy was really young at the time - I think he was probably 16, 17 - and I was just doing some sparring at the gym where he trained. So I've known Tommy for a long time. Do I think he can go on and become a world champion? Yeah. He's young, he's 23. I'm sure with another five, six years' training under his belt, he could push on and do that kind of stuff."