Tommy Fury was treated to a harsh lesson in the realities of MMA as he saw his lower limbs destroyed by interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in a recent sparring session. The Love Island star agreed to take a series of leg kicks as part of the viral 'dead leg challenge', but was quickly left regretting his decision during an appearance on Aspinall's YouTube channel.

Tommy, 25, ended up taking a total of 11 legs kicks from the 18-fight MMA veteran, with Aspinall upping the intensity of his shots. The idea of the 'challenge' is to see how many blows someone can take before their leg goes dead and they surrender.

Fury might have a 10-bout boxing resume to his name, but he's very much out of his depth when it comes to facing an elite MMA fighter. Even with Aspinall only throwing kicks at a 30% intensity level, Tommy was feeling the pace - and his left of discomfort would only get worse.

Tommy Fury Ended Up on the Floor in Agony After Taking Leg Kicks From Tom Aspinall

The Love Island star still teased a move into MMA despite the beating he took

After the 31-year-old Aspinall connected at 40% force, Fury exclaimed: "He's broken every inch of my leg!" However, not wanting to back down, Tommy returned for more. He managed to withstand the UFC star landing at both 50% and 60% intensity, but needed to take a break to lean against a wall after being hit at 65% of the champion's maximum effort.

Following that brief respite, Aspinall continued to sink in shots, finally landing at 90% of his true capabilities. Fury had stood up well up until that point, but was forced to throw in the towel and sink to the ground in agony after being hit while not wearing any protective equipment. The sight of Fury writhing around in pain might be a welcome one for many of the fans who mercilessly booed him when he was shown on the big screen at Wembley Stadium before Daniel Dubois' victory over Anthony Joshua on Saturday night.

Related Tommy Fury Gets Heavily Booed at Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois The reactions to the two Fury brothers at Wembley couldn't have been more different...

Reflecting on his experience of being battered by Aspinall after their encounter, professional boxer Tommy admitted:

"I’m crippled. It’s like a sharp, sharp whipping pain. You know what? You could take punches to the face all day because you’re used to that. When you take something you’re not used to. Mate, my legs in bits!"

While a leg kick may not be as spectacular as a perfectly-landed head kick, they are still highly effective when executed by somebody with Aspinall's level of precision. Despite being 'in bits', though, Fury did appear to believe that he would be able to tolerate the pain with time - and challenged long-time rival Jake Paul to meet him inside the cage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tommy Fury is unbeaten in his professional boxing career with 10 straight wins (4 KOs).

The pair have been feuding for years and little was settled when Fury beat ‘The Problem Child' by split decision back in February 2023 in a boxing match. If the pair were to clash again in the MMA arena, Tommy has no doubts about who would emerge victorious.

"I’m gonna smash his face in when I get good at MMA. I’ll beat him in boxing and the cage. Big useless p****. I reckon a year-and-a-half, to two years of training, until I’ll beat him in a fight, no problem, in the cage," Fury roared.

Tom Aspinall & Jon Jones' professional MMA records (as of 27/09/24) Tom Aspinall Jon Jones Fights 18 29 Wins 15 27 Losses 3 1 Draws 0 0 No contests 0 1

Aspinall, meanwhile, is preparing to be the back-up fighter for the heavyweight title clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on the 16th of November. Should either man fail to make it to Madison Square Garden, Aspinall could be handed an unexpected shot at glory inside the iconic New York venue.

.