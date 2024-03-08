Highlights Tomy Fury wants to fight MMA legend Conor McGregor and has called him out.

A showdown with McGregor may be unlikely as the Irishman is focused on a UFC return this summer.

This comes amid news that Jake Paul will be taking on Mike Tyson in July.

Tommy Fury has called for a showdown with former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor. The Love Island star is the younger brother of heavyweight king Tyson Fury. 'TNT' is currently taking some time away from boxing after battling a hand injury in his last fight against KSI.

The social media sensation won the bout against the YouTuber via a controversial decision back in October. Over the past week, Fury, 24, has issued a call-out for a rematch with Jake Paul, having already beaten 'The Problem Child' last year. However, a potential clash with the American appears to be on hold after he announced his next fight - a blockbuster boxing showdown with Mike Tyson.

Fury's attention has now shifted towards the MMA legend following Paul's recent announcement. Speaking to DAZN Boxing ahead of Anthony Joshua's epic showdown with Francis Ngannou, the Englishman said:

“I’m looking to get this [injury] out the way, nice and recovered. "I’ve seen that Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson, I mean why not me and McGregor next? I’ve got a comeback fight and I’d like him for my return so McGregor, get in touch."

A Showdown With McGregor is Unlikely

The Irishman is Eyeing a Return to the UFC

McGregor's only fight in the boxing ring came back in 2017 against legend Floyd Mayweather in a showdown that did 4.3 million pay-per-view buys. The former lightweight king is currently targeting a return to the Octagon this summer and is expected to go head-to-head with TUF rival Michael Chandler.

His last outing came in 2021 against Dustin Poirier, suffering a brutal leg injury in the first round. The 35-year-old recently took to Instagram, reported via The Mirror, mapping out his plans this year, saying: "I wish for this on Mexican Independence Day in the sphere. Chandler June. [Nate] Diaz September. I have let this be known.

"Still holding hope for June 29. Lack of action on it, however, is now causing lack of enthusiasm. I need a decision soon. I am the most tested athlete under this new regime. Yet no date to fight."

While the Irishman is open to a return to the boxing ring, McGregor has his mind on a former champion of the sport, revealing: "It's still there [a fight with Pacquiao]. Could be December. The Saudis are game changers in the market 100 per cent."

The Wait Goes on for Fury

He has Unfinished Business with Paul

With a showdown against McGregor looking very much unlikely, a rematch with Paul seems more realistic - but he'll have to wait until after the summer. The pair went toe-to-toe last year, with Fury edging out a razor-thin decision. The Englishman, who has a professional record of 10-0, isn't satisfied with the win and wants to leave his bitter rival out for the count this time around.

Speaking to The Stomping Ground, Fury discussed a potential clash with the American, saying: "I only mention him when he mentions me. He mentions me all the time, I just don't think he can accept it but he did get beat fair and square everybody's seen that.

"But I do want to fight him again because I want to get the job done properly and give everybody what they want to see, Jake Paul on the canvas this time not getting up. I think that's what everybody wants to see now."

Paul is currently riding a three-fight winning streak following his defeat to 'TNT' and is coming off a sensational knockout win against Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico. It took the American a mere two minutes and 37 seconds of his match-up with the pro fighter to end the bout. Providing he gets through Tyson, a rematch with Fury seems possible.