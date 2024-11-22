Tommy Fury will make his return to the boxing ring after more than a year of inactivity against former UFC title challenger, Darren Till, in Manchester on the 18th of January 2025. Their encounter promises to be exciting if the press conference announcing the event is anything to go by, as it descended into total chaos.

Tommy's last fights happened in 2023, when he claimed victories over social media stars. Jake Paul and KSI. Meanwhile, will be making his professional boxing debut in the contest.

'The Gorilla' does have a few rounds of experience inside the squared circle, having defeated Mohammad Mutie in an exhibition bout in June 2024. However, that fight is better remembered for the chaotic brawl that broke out before Till was declared the winner via technical knockout, than for the action in the ring.

That difference in experience between the duo has naturally influenced oddsmakers, when pricing up the big fight. The opening odds for the contest have Fury as a heavy favourite.

Tommy Fury is a Big Favourite Against Darren Till

'TNT' has never lost a fight in his career

Till may not have much in the way of boxing experience, but did score knockouts in 10 of his 18 MMA victories. As such, the bookies haven't written the 31-year-old off completely.

Tommy Fury Vs Darren Till - odds to win fight Result UK Odds US Odds Tommy Fury 3/10 -333 Darren Till 11/4 +275 Draw 11/1 +1100 Odds taken per SkyBet - Correct as of 22nd of November 2024

At present, markets such as 'How the fight be won' haven't been priced up, but more betting options are sure to be added as the bout gets closer. One market that could be particularly interesting would be whether either fighter is deducted a point in the contest.

Till made headlines at the first press conference for the fight when he claimed that he would gladly get himself disqualified for kicking Fury in the head as he looks to be hand the 25-year-old his first defeat. Interestingly enough, Fury has shown that he is not afraid of attempting similar tactics, as he proved when he was deducted a point for striking his opponent KSI in the back of the head during his most recent outing.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tommy Fury has won four of his 10 officially sanctioned fights by knockout.

Rules for Tommy Fury vs Darren Till Explained

Before having a wager on the Fury vs Till showdown, it's important to note that the fight rules will be slightly different to those of your typical boxing contest. The bout will take place over eight, three-minute rounds, using eight-ounce gloves, as opposed to the 10-ounce mitts usually worn.

The fight will take place at heavyweight, which is an increase from where the pair have traditionally campaigned in their respective combat sports careers. As far as their current physiques are concerned, Fury looks like he could be ready to fight tomorrow, whereas Till still looks to have plenty of work to do in the gym. The result is expected to count on both men's professional records, which was not the case for Fury's victory over KSI.

As the opening press conference to promote the fight proved, the build-up to the 18th of January is likely to be anything but dull. It remains to be seen whether that will translate into fireworks when the two rivals step between the ropes.