Tommy Fury and Darren Till's upcoming fight has been confirmed as a heavyweight bout that will align with traditional boxing rules and regulations.

The pair will face off wearing 8oz gloves for eight, three-minute rounds, unlike the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on the 15th of November, where the two fought wearing 14oz gloves for eight, two-minute rounds.

That fight was bizarrely accepted by the Texas Athletic Commission as a professional bout, despite the fact that male boxers are required to fight in three-minute rounds in almost all professional bouts.

Tommy Fury vs Darren Till

Yet another crossover fight in the world of boxing