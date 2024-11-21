As one boxing fight concluded, with Jake Paul defeating the legendary Mike Tyson, it came with the announcement of another equally surprising fight, and that was that the former UFC fighter, Darren Till, would be facing off against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of Tyson..

A fight that will take place under the KSI-backed Misfits Boxing banner, an immediate press conference took place between both competing parties, with the entertainment already underway. However, a fight that has got many talking, has led many to compare the current state of both fighters, with a physique comparison providing a very night and day outcome.

Tommy Fury's Return to Boxing

TNT will be taking on Darren Till in January in Manchester

Misfits Boxing have curated their own space in the boxing sphere by platforming big names and content creators and pitting them against each other. It was the environment that hosted Tommy Fury's last fight, with the Mancunian defeating his bitter rival, KSI, by unanimous decision.

Making his return to Misfits, as well as boxing, Tommy Fury is continuing his escapade away from legitimate boxers, as he follows up on his victories against YouTubers Jake Paul and KSI, and is now facing off against former MMA fighter, Darren Till, a man who is following the UFC-to-boxing pipeline.

Tommy Fury's professional boxing record (as of 21/11/24) 10 fights 10 wins 0 losses By knockout 4 0 By decision 6 0

There was a lot of hope within the MMA community and the UFC when Till arrived on the scene, with the charismatic Scouser eyeing up UFC gold from the get-go. However, following a string of unanimous decision victories, a loss to Tyron Woodley would mark a downward spiral for the Brit, and he never recovered.

Having lost his last three fights with the UFC, Till took a path that many appear to be going down, and jumped into the world of boxing. Having just defeated Mohammad Mutie, a Palestinian MMA fighter, albeit due to a back of the head punch, it appears that Till has enjoyed the off-season, as his physique ahead of his Tommy Fury bout raised many eyebrows.

Physique Comparison Between Fury & Till

Fury is already looking jacked & ready to fight, while Till looks like he needs to trim down

Upon the announcement of this fight, a video of the Brit shadow-boxing went viral on X, with Till sporting a 253lbs physique, something he admitted to MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani. A far-cry from the 185lbs he was typically fighting at in the UFC, it is also a far-cry from the weight of his opponent, Tommy Fury, who usually weighs in at just above 180lbs.

Footage of the Manchester-born boxer has also come out, and it is a night and day comparison, with Fury sporting a phenomenal physique for a man who isn't set to fight until the 18th of January. With the fight set to take place at heavyweight, both fighters will have their work cut out, just in opposite directions, with the eight-round bout already just two months away.

For Till, he has proven within the UFC that he is willing to put in the work when he is motivated, but he is also showing a new side to him by claiming that he will resort to MMA if the fight isn't going his way, something that will ensure viewers tune in.

Set to take place in Fury's hometown of Manchester, only two months separate these fighters from each other, with many intrigued at how both competitors will look come fight night.