Tommy Fury and Darren Till are set to scrap on the 18th of January, 2025 at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

For Fury, it's a chance to secure his biggest win since he out-pointed Jake Paul in the ninth fight of his pro career on 26th of February at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. It would be a meaningful win for Till, too, who is looking to get back on a winning run having left the UFC with three losses in a row, to Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and Dricus du Plessis.

Fury and Till fight atop a MF & DAZN: X Series 20 card run by Misfits Boxing, which is KSI's crossover boxing brand.

The bout is one of the most high-profile events that KSI's fight firm has held to date, and a kick-off press conference mid-November descended into chaos when Fury's dad, Big John, threw water at Till, sparking a melee on stage.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the Fury vs Till event:

How Old is Tommy Fury, & How Old is Darren Till?

Though only six years separates the 25-year-old Fury from Till, 31, the former is arguably far fresher because he's fought fewer rounds and has taken less damage than his opponent. Till has fought in boxing, Muay Thai, and of his 24 MMA fights, 12 have been in the UFC, where he has swapped slugs with some of the toughest names in the business, like Donald Cerrone, Tyron Woodley, and Jorge Masvidal.

What is Tommy Fury's Weight, & What is Darren Till's Weight?

When Fury made his debut in 2018, he weighed 179.5 pounds. In his last bout, when he beat KSI by decision, he weighed 182.5 pounds. There have been times he's been lighter than his debut, and heavier than his most recent opponent. In boxing, he'd be considered a big light heavyweight, where they have to post weights of 175 pounds. In MMA, he'd be considered a middleweight, where the limit is 185 pounds.

Till has fought in the middleweight division, welterweight — which is lighter — from 2014 to 2019, and then back to middleweight. He'd likely be the heavier guy on fight night.

How Tall is Tommy Fury, & How Tall is Darren Till?

Both Fury and Till are 6-foot.

What is Tommy Fury's Boxing Record, & What is Darren Till's Boxing Record?

Tommy Fury & Darren Till's pro records (as of 23/11/24) Tommy Fury (boxing) Darren Till (MMA) Fights 10 24 Wins 10 18 Losses 0 5 Draws 0 1

Fury is unbeaten in 10 boxing fights, with four knockouts from 10 wins. He fought twice in 2013 but has not boxed in 2024. Till, meanwhile, has 10 knockouts and two submissions from 18 wins, and has lost once by knockout, and three times by submission.