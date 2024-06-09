Highlights Tommy Fury turned out for Team World at Soccer Aid and produced one of the moments of the match, but not for the reason he would have hoped.

Fury produced a foul throw as he rolled the ball onto the pitch underarm.

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Team World, saw the funny side as he keeled over laughing in the dug-out.

As well as being known for his exploits on Love Island, Tommy Fury is known for what he can do with his fists rather than his feet, and he showed that he needs to brush up on his knowledge of the rules of football during Soccer Aid on Sunday night.

Fury attempted to take a throw-in for the World XI during the first half, but rather than releasing the ball from behind his head, he rolled the ball onto the pitch underarm, much to the amusement of many viewers at home. Mauricio Pochettino saw the funny side of it as the manager of the World XI keeled over laughing in the dug-out.

Fury's Dodgy Throw-In

Pochettino saw the funny side

Just moments earlier, Fury produced an air shot as he wound up for a strike from distance but missed the ball completely. Of course, Soccer Aid is an event that is intended to raise money for charity, so we shouldn't give Tommy too much stick, but both incidents were pretty amusing.

Despite being born in Manchester, Fury qualified to play for the World XI due to his mother's Mauritian heritage, as well as his father, John, being of Irish Traveller descent. It was a disappointing night for the World XI, as they succumbed to a 6-3 defeat.

England's Emphatic Win

Hosts ended five-year losing streak

England had lost five matches in a row since their last win in 2018 but trailed for just 11 minutes at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night. Joe Cole opened the scoring for England before Eden Hazard and Alessandro Del Piero turned the game around for the World XI.

Ellen White equalised after a brilliant piece of skill from Jack Wilshere on the half-hour mark, and England didn't look back from there, with Steven Bartlett scoring twice, and ex-professional players Jermain Defoe and Theo Walcott also getting on the scoresheet.

Of the non-pros on show, Bartlett was the pick of the bunch, while Tom Grennan and Stuart Broad also acquitted themselves well. Bartlett was only denied a hat-trick by a brilliant save from former world champion boxer Tony Bellew, who came on for Team World as a half-time substitute for Petr Cech.

Shortly after full time, the Soccer Aid account on X revealed that over £15million had been raised from this year's event, with the window for donations still open at the time of writing.