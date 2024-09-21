Brothers Tyson and Tommy Fury took their seats early for the blockbuster 'Riyadh Season' card at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, which will be headlined by the IBF Heavyweight Championship clash between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

Aware that both members of the Fury clan were in attendance, the broadcasting director in charge of the show took the opportunity to highlight the two men enjoying the action during the undercard. The crowd's reaction to the two men couldn't have been more different.

Love Island star Tommy was first to be shown on the big screen inside the national stadium. As soon as fans realised it was him, he was hit with a chorus of boos. The 25-year-old tried to play off the reaction by cupping his hand to his ear as if to encourage it. However, it had to have stung, particularly when his older brother Tyson was given a hugely positive reception by the crowd.

DAZN commentator Todd Grisham remarked at the time: "Hey, they [the crowd] like the brother [Tyson] better!" He wasn't mistaken, as you'll hear in the clip below.

Tommy Fury Gets Booed Out of Wembley - While Brother Tyson Gets Tremendous Reception

'The Gypsy King' was absolutely buzzing at ringside

The former WBC Heavyweight Champion couldn't hide his glee at being treated like a hero at the venue where he knocked out Dillian Whyte in April 2022. Sat in his ringside seat which was a few feet away from Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, Tyson beamed and raised his fists to the air as fans came to their feet to celebrate him.

The 36-year-old hasn't fought since losing his world title to Oleksandr Usyk in May. The two rivals will meet again on the 21st of December in Saudi Arabia, but are likely to cross paths at Wembley as the Ukrainian will also be in attendance.

Tyson Fury's boxing record (as of 21/09/24) 36 fights 34 wins 1 loss By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 1 Draws 1

Saturday's main event is a crucial clash as far as the heavyweight division is concerned, with the winner between Joshua and Dubois likely to challenge the victor of Usyk vs Fury 2 for undisputed status early in 2025.

While Tyson is still competing at the very highest level, the same can't be said for Tommy Fury's career. Although he has never lost a fight, his level of competition faced has never advanced past a novice level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Six of Tommy Fury's 10 professional opponents had losing records at the time he faced them.

In his last contest in October 2023, he controversially claimed a decision victory over social media influencer KSI, having defeated Jake Paul via the same method eight months earlier. In truth, Tommy is far better known for what happens in his private life than his exploits in the ring.

The difference in the two brothers' standing in the sport was emphasised by the fact that Tommy didn't appear to be anywhere near as close to the action as Tyson. Although he has consistently teased a return to the ring over the last few months, no date has been announced for the younger Fury's next contest - and judging by the reaction he received on Saturday night, not many inside Wembley will be in a hurry to support him when he eventually does make his return.