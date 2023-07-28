Highlights Tommy Fury lands a blow on potential boxing rival KSI by punching a cutout of his face on a punch machine, showing his strength and power.

The negotiations for Fury's showdown with KSI in October are close to completion, with the fight expected to take place in Manchester.

A win for Fury could set up a lucrative rematch with Jake Paul, while KSI aims to hijack the fight with an upset win. Fury's father suggests he could challenge Logan Paul if he progresses beyond KSI.

Tommy Fury has landed an early jab on potential boxing rival KSI, by landing a punch on a cutout of his face on a punch machine.

'TNT' is currently back in training as he is expected to begin preparations for a showdown with YouTube boxer KSI in October.

Yesterday he attended the launch of a flavour of his brother Tyson Fury's new energy drink Furocity, as he awaits confirmation of his showdown.

And in trademark fashion Fury decided to land the first blow on his rival differently, in a typical build-up video for a fight of this magnitude.

Tommy Fury's fight with KSI

It is expected that negotiations are close to completion for the showdown between Fury and KSI, which is expected to land in Manchester this October.

Fury will be hoping to pick up another win against a new influencer boxing rival on his home turf, having beaten Jake Paul in February.

A win for the rising star could see him set up a lucrative rematch with Paul, while KSI will be looking hijack the fight with an upset win.

Fury's father John even suggested an exclusive chat with GIVEMESPORT, that he could remain in the space and even challenge Paul's brother Logan if he is able to progress beyond KSI.

Tommy Fury's previous punch machine scores

Fury has been known to take part in punch machine challenges, and even used a similar tactic before taking on Paul.

The Briton stuck a picture of his rival on the ball of the machine, and showed the power from just his jab by knocking the cutout off of the machine.

At the time he had posted an impressive score of 841 with just his jab, and insisted he had more power in a normal right hand.

WATCH: Tommy Fury hits Jake Paul's face on machine

It was a jibe that triggered a new wave of trash-talking between the pair, which engaged a huge audience and saw the fight ranked as arguably the leading pay-per-view of the year.

In a more recent attempt, Fury linked up with strongman Eddie Hall and the pair teed off on a machine in his gym.

Fury slapped the machine and posted a score around the 600 mark, before genuinely trying and landing a monstorous shot which scored 871.

Tommy Fury punches KSI's face on punch machine

Fury attended a launch yesterday and stuck up a photo of 'The Nightmare' on a machine which was in the building.

He then limbered up to the amusement of the surrounding team, and jokingly slapped it off before stretching off for a genuine attempt.

Fury then crunched a huge right hook into the machine which topped his previous score with Hall and saw him clock up a mammoth 942.

WATCH: Tommy Fury lands huge score on punch machine

He was then extremely proud of himself and walked over to post his score at the top of the leaderboard, compared to other guests.

His brother Tyson had not touched the machine with anything other than a slap, but it's fairly certain that he would have beaten him given his heavyweight status.

The 24-year-old even posted a higher score alongside his brother in their gym where he scored a mega 847 which only slightly pipped his score against a photo of KSI.